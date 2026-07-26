UAE Secures Exclusive Skyfall Rights After Zelenskyy Signs 10‑Year Defense Deals Across Region

ABNA24 - Amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf and an increase in drone attacks, the United Arab Emirates, along with Qatar and Kuwait, has reportedly requested to purchase more than 7,000 Ukrainian interceptor drones.According to

Financial Times, the UAE alone has requested to purchase 5,000 interceptor drones from the Ukrainian company TAF Industries. Qatar has reportedly placed an order for 2,000 drones, while Kuwait has also expressed interest in acquiring the systems.

According to the reports, the UAE has already received the first shipment of the Ukrainian interceptor drones.

In late March 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, signing 10-year defense agreements with all three countries. The agreements reportedly covered not only the export of interceptor drones but also joint production and technology transfer.

The UAE also secured exclusive rights to use Skyfall, an interceptor drone developed by the Ukrainian company Skyfall, for countering Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, reportedly outmaneuvering regional competitors such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Several factors help explain the interest in acquiring these interceptor drones. The foremost is cost. During the recent conflict with Iran, the Persian Gulf states were confronted with large numbers of Shahed-136 loitering munitions, each costing only tens of thousands of dollars. By contrast, a single Patriot interceptor missile costs roughly $4 million, while global production is estimated at fewer than 900 missiles per year. A Ukrainian interceptor drone, however, can reportedly destroy a Shahed drone at a cost of about $10,000. This stark cost difference has encouraged countries in the region to turn to Ukrainian interceptor drones.

The second reason is Ukraine's operational experience. During four years of war with Russia—which uses the Geran-2 drone, the Russian version of the Shahed-136—Ukraine has developed some of the world's most advanced counter-drone tactics. Commenting on this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said:

"No one can help the way we can. No one has this level of experience."

Ukraine has reportedly deployed 228 counter-drone specialists to five countries in the region, including the United Arab Emirates.

The third reason is reducing dependence on the United States. Persian Gulf states, which have relied for decades on U.S.-made Patriot and THAAD air defense systems, have begun diversifying their air defense capabilities after witnessing the rapid consumption of these expensive interceptor missiles in response to drone attacks. As the founder of TAF Industries put it:

"Every country now understands that it needs dedicated interceptor systems, because relying solely on something like the Patriot is not enough."

The acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones by the Persian Gulf states—particularly the UAE—has several notable implications. For Ukraine, these agreements represent not only a significant source of foreign currency revenue but also a transformation of its defense industry from a recipient of military aid into an exporter of advanced weaponry. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the agreements would "undoubtedly change the political geography of the Middle East."

For their part, UAE officials claim the new systems will provide an effective means of countering swarm attacks by Iranian drones. However, this claim has been questioned in light of reports that Shahed drones have achieved a high rate of successfully reaching their intended targets in the UAE.

Despite the UAE's efforts to strengthen its defenses against Iranian drones, significant challenges remain. The most important is the technical challenge of integrating the Ukrainian interceptor drones with the country's existing air defense architecture.

Another major challenge lies in the fact that the Ukrainian interceptor drones were not designed as standalone systems. Instead, they are intended to operate as part of an integrated threat detection network that includes low-altitude radar systems, acoustic sensors, and electronic detection systems.

In the UAE, operators often have to wait for visual confirmation before engaging a target. The lack of coordination can result in multiple operators attacking the same drone, leading to an inefficient use of resources.

Moreover, Patriot PAC-3 and THAAD air defense systems—primarily designed to intercept aircraft and ballistic missiles—have difficulty detecting slow-flying, low-altitude drones, particularly Shahed-136 loitering munitions.

In addition, training operators to effectively use these systems takes several months, and a shortage of skilled personnel has hindered the drones' full operational deployment.

Overall, the UAE's purchase of Ukrainian interceptor drones marks a significant shift in the defense strategy of the Gulf states. The move appears to be driven primarily by three factors: the poor cost-effectiveness of expensive Western air defense systems against low-cost Iranian drones, Ukraine's extensive experience in drone warfare, and a desire to reduce reliance on the United States.

However, the initiative also faces a number of technical and operational challenges. Furthermore, experience has shown that Iran has consistently adapted its drone warfare by developing new tactics and methods based on operational experience. According to the source text, this has repeatedly posed challenges for the UAE's air defense systems in preventing Iranian loitering drones from penetrating defenses and reaching their intended targets.



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