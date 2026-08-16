Yemen's Mokha Port Suspends Operations After Armed Forces Missile Strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Mokha port has suspended commercial and maritime operations after the Yemeni armed forces targeted it with more than 25 missiles in recent days, the port’s director said on Saturday.

The attacks killed seven people and caused an estimated $16 million in losses, the director told a news conference.

Mokha is a Red Sea port near the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a strategic chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and a key route for international shipping.

The port is controlled by Saudi-linked mercenaries. It has a smaller cargo capacity than Yemen’s main ports of Aden and Hodeidah.

On Friday, spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that the armed forces subjected Saudi Arabia-linked targets to fresh heavy strikes.

He added that the servicemen targeted “warships belonging to its (Riyadh’s) tools and mercenaries in the al-Mokha area, using a large number of ballistic missiles.”

The latest strikes came after Yemen announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20 in retaliation for a siege imposed by Riyadh on the former for 12 consecutive years.

The Yemeni armed forces subsequently announced several operations against Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Simultaneously with imposing the blockade, Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a devastating war against Yemen with military, political, and logistical support from the United States and certain Western countries.

The war went on to claim the lives of tens of thousands of Yemenis. Saudi Arabia, however, has failed to achieve its stated

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