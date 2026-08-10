Yemeni forces call on civilians to stay away from Saudi military sites, weapons depots

AhlulBayt News Agency: A military source in Sanaa forces has urged civilians in the occupied areas to stay away from Saudi enemy troop-concentration sites and weapons depots to protect their lives.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the military source called on the citizens to play their part in preventing the relocation of weapons depots and military command centers to civilian facilities.

The source held the Saudi enemy fully responsible for turning civilian facilities into military barracks and weapons depots.

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