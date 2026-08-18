Yemeni forces target Saudi military ship, four boats in Red Sea

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree says Yemeni forces targeted a Saudi-affiliated military ship and four accompanying military boats off the coast of Mokha in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles.

Quoted by Yemeni Al-Masirah television on Monday, Saree said the military ship and four boats accompanying it were struck by several ballistic missiles, adding that the strikes were “precise and direct.”

He said the military ship was completely set ablaze following the attack, while several of the accompanying boats sank and the remaining boats caught fire.

Saree also said Yemeni armed forces were closely monitoring the movements and concentrations of Saudi forces.

He warned that any movement or concentration of Saudi forces, whether on land or at sea, will be targeted.

He further said Yemeni armed forces would continue implementing the “siege-for-siege equation” and would target Saudi forces’ positions and concentrations wherever they were located.

Separately, Saree said Yemeni forces carried out a drone strike against a weapons depot belonging to Saudi-affiliated forces at the Sahn al-Jan camp in Marib province.

He said the drone attack was carried out accurately and caused the weapons depot to catch fire.

The attacks followed a renewed escalation in fighting in recent days between Yemeni armed forces and forces affiliated with the Saudi-backed regime across several fronts in Yemen.

Yemeni armed forces have carried out missile and drone attacks against positions and camps belonging to Saudi-affiliated forces in Marib and Hadramout provinces.

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