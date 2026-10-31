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Pakistan Says Iran Can Join Mecca Defence Pact If It Wishes

31 October 2026 - 15:41
News ID: 1884833
Source: Abna24
Pakistan Says Iran Can Join Mecca Defence Pact If It Wishes

A spokesperson for Pakistan’s military has said there are no restrictions preventing Iran from joining the Mecca Defence Pact, while expressing cautious optimism about mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking about the recently agreed arrangement involving Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the spokesperson said Iran’s participation in the joint defence agreement would face no obstacles.

The spokesperson also addressed ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, expressing cautious hope about their potential outcomes.

However, the spokesperson voiced serious concerns that some powerful actors may be working to undermine the mediation process.

The remarks come amid continuing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the United States.

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