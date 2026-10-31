Pakistan Says Iran Can Join Mecca Defence Pact If It Wishes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking about the recently agreed arrangement involving Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the spokesperson said Iran’s participation in the joint defence agreement would face no obstacles.

The spokesperson also addressed ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, expressing cautious hope about their potential outcomes.

However, the spokesperson voiced serious concerns that some powerful actors may be working to undermine the mediation process.

The remarks come amid continuing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the United States.