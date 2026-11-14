AhlulBayt News Agency: A five-day exhibition titled Fatimiyya Exhibition 2026 was organised in Lucknow, India, to present the life, noble character and exemplary conduct of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) to the public. Organised by the Markaz-e Taleem-o-Tarbiyat Trust, the exhibition was held from November 10 to 14 at the Chhota Imambara in Hussainabad.

The exhibition featured different stages of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's (S.A.) life, her family life, simplicity, moral values and practical examples of her character as a role model for women. These aspects were presented through photographs, visual displays and three-dimensional models.

The central theme of the exhibition was "O People! Recognise Me, I Am Fatima." Its primary objective was to familiarise visitors with the true personality, status and various dimensions of the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.).

Different scenes from her life, household items, aspects of her lifestyle and historical events were presented in an engaging format, enabling visitors not only to gain information but also to understand the practical lessons of her exemplary character.

Speaking on the occasion, the exhibition's organiser, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Muhammad Mian Abidi, said that the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) was not merely the biography of a historical personality but a comprehensive model for all humanity, particularly women.

He said the initiative aimed to take her teachings beyond books and religious speeches by presenting them through visual and practical displays, allowing younger generations, especially children and young people, to become familiar with different aspects of her life.

He further noted that similar exhibitions had previously been organised in various parts of India besides Lucknow. The initiative seeks to promote awareness of her simple lifestyle, family responsibilities, the status of women, devotion, selflessness and moral excellence, while providing society with practical guidance from her example.

Aaliya Hasan, a volunteer at the exhibition, highlighted the simplicity of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.), saying that despite being the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the wife of Imam Ali (A.S.), she led an exceptionally simple life. Even her bridal trousseau consisted of only a few modest utensils and basic household items.

She said this aspect of her life carries an important message for contemporary society: true greatness is not measured by outward splendour or a luxurious lifestyle, but by morality, character and devotion to God.

Similarly, Zia Naqvi said that every aspect of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's (S.A.) life deserved to be studied and followed. He emphasised the importance of understanding how she fulfilled her responsibilities as a daughter, wife and mother, adding that each of these roles offered a distinct lesson for humanity. He said contemporary society needed to draw guidance from her exemplary life.

For visitors, the exhibition offered a distinctive opportunity to explore different scenes from her life and gain a visual understanding of her simple domestic lifestyle. It was particularly meaningful for women and children, who could learn about her character, family life, patience, selflessness and approach to family upbringing.

Such initiatives are especially important for younger generations, as visual experiences can help them develop a better understanding of significant religious and historical personalities.

Notably, the five-day Fatimiyya Exhibition attracted Muslim men and women as well as visitors belonging to other religious communities. The event thus served as an effective platform for sharing the life and universal ethical and humanitarian message of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) with people from diverse backgrounds.