Book on History in Patna to Be Released at Symposium on November 1

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The event will feature the release of History of Madrasa Sulaimania, Patna by Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Ayatollah Dr Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, in the presence of religious scholars and intellectuals.

Organised by the Majlis-e-Ulama wa Khutaba-e-Imamia Bihar in collaboration with believers in Azimabad, the symposium will begin at 9 a.m. at Madrasa Sulaimania on Nawab Bahadur Road in Patna City.

The event will bring together prominent Islamic scholars, researchers, authors and community representatives to commemorate the life and contributions of Hafiz Maulana Syed Farman Ali, whose scholarly and literary services will be highlighted during the programme.

Among the distinguished guests expected to attend are Maulana Ibn Hasan Amlohvi Waiz, a noted researcher, author and preacher; Maulana Syed Taqi Haider Naqvi of Delhi; Maulana Syed Farid-ul-Hasan, principal of Jamia Nazmia in Lucknow; and Irshad Ali Azad, chairman of the Bihar Shia Waqf Board.

Several other religious scholars from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and neighbouring regions are also expected to participate.

The programme will be presided over by Maulana Syed Tahzeeb-ul-Hasan, Friday prayer leader in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Rasul Ahmad Gopalpuri will present devotional poetry, while Maulana Syed Asad Raza Rizvi Gopalpuri, former principal of Madrasa Sulaimania, will deliver the concluding remarks and vote of thanks.

Documentary to Highlight the Life and Contributions of Syed Farman Ali

A major feature of the symposium will be the screening of a documentary on the life and achievements of Hafiz Maulana Syed Farman Ali. Produced by the International Noor Microfilm Centre in Delhi, the film has been prepared using modern technology to present his scholarly, literary and religious contributions.

The programme will also showcase some of his handwritten works, offering attendees an opportunity to learn more about his intellectual legacy.

Book Documents the History of a Historic Shia Seminary

The highlight of the event will be the formal release of History of Madrasa Sulaimania, Patna, authored by Maulana Ibn Hasan Amlohvi Waiz and published by the International Noor Microfilm Centre under the Iran Culture House in Delhi.

The book will be unveiled by Ayatollah Dr Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi in the presence of scholars and intellectuals. It is expected to serve as a valuable historical resource for researchers and those interested in the development of Shia religious education and seminaries in India.

Providing details of the event to the press, its convener, Maulana Syed Amanat Hussain Rizvi Gopalpuri, former principal of Madrasa Sulaimania, said the symposium would celebrate the scholarly heritage of the institution and recognise the contributions of prominent religious figures.

Ongoing Research into the History of Shia Seminaries

Maulana Ibn Hasan Amlohvi Waiz has previously authored historical works on several prominent religious institutions in India. His books include *History of Jamia Jawadia, Varanasi* and *History of Wathiqa Arabic College, Faizabad*, both of which have been formally released at events held in their respective cities.

His other research works document the histories of several historic Shia seminaries, including Madrasa-tul-Waizeen in Lucknow, Sultan-ul-Madaris and Jamia Sultania in Lucknow, Jamia Bab-ul-Ilm in Budgam, Kashmir, Madrasa Bab-ul-Ilm in Mubarakpur, and Mansabia Arabic College in Meerut.

Some of these works have been published in multiple volumes by the International Noor Microfilm Centre in association with the Iran Culture House. They are regarded as important historical resources for researchers studying the development of Shia religious institutions and Islamic education in the Indian subcontinent.

The November 1 symposium is expected to provide an important platform for commemorating Hafiz Maulana Syed Farman Ali's legacy while highlighting efforts to preserve the history and intellectual heritage of India's historic Shia seminaries.