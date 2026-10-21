Imarat-e-Shariah Calls Meeting on Madrasa Future and Religious Freedom in India

AhlulBayt News Agency: As part of these efforts, a special meeting of mosque imams was held in Patna on October 20 to discuss challenges facing religious educational institutions and the need for collective action to protect them.

Adressing the meeting at the Imarat-e-Shariah conference room, Acting Nazim Mufti Muhammad Sohrab Nadwi said madrasas had played a significant role in India's development and in the country's struggle for independence from British rule. He described the sacrifices made by madrasa scholars and religious leaders as an important part of India's history.

However, he alleged that certain fascist elements were spreading baseless propaganda against madrasas. He stressed the need for collective awareness, unity and organized efforts to counter such campaigns.

Mufti Nadwi said that, given the growing concerns surrounding the future of madrasas, religious freedom and activities directed against religious institutions, it was essential to inform the public about the historical, educational and social contributions of these institutions. He said mosque imams and Islamic scholars had a particular responsibility to raise awareness and work together to develop a common strategy for their protection.

He announced that, under the leadership of Imarat-e-Shariah Amir-e-Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, a madrasa conference would be held on November 11, 2026, at Bapu Auditorium near Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Representatives of madrasas from Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, along with Islamic scholars, intellectuals and education experts, are expected to attend.

Appealing to mosque imams, Mufti Nadwi urged them to use Friday sermons and their positions at mosque pulpits to educate people about the importance of madrasas and Islamic educational institutions. He also called for greater awareness of activities targeting these institutions and urged the community to combine prayers with practical efforts to safeguard madrasas, maktabs, mosques and khanqahs.

Protecting Religious Institutions and Strengthening Muslim Unity

Mufti Muhammad Anzar Alam Qasmi, head of Imarat-e-Shariah's Darul Qaza, described madrasas and mosques as symbols of Islamic identity and said protecting them was a shared responsibility of the Muslim community. He emphasized that challenges facing religious institutions should be addressed through unity, collective efforts and a responsible approach.

Imarat-e-Shariah Deputy Nazim Mufti Sana-ul-Huda Qasmi expressed concern over the contents of government circulars and notices. He warned that their potential impact might extend beyond madrasas to activities conducted from mosque pulpits. He urged mosque imams to cooperate in ensuring the success of the November 11 conference.

Mufti Ehtikamul Haq Qasmi also expressed concern about the future of madrasas, stressing the importance of understanding the challenges confronting religious educational institutions and making serious efforts to address them.

Deputy Qazi-e-Shariat Mufti Wasi Ahmad Qasmi likewise described protecting madrasas and mosques as a religious responsibility of the Muslim community and called for collective efforts to make the conference successful.

Assistant Nazim Rizwan Ahmad Nadwi highlighted the religious and social responsibilities of mosque imams, describing them as central figures in Muslim society. He urged them to play an active role in raising public awareness and mobilizing support for the upcoming conference.