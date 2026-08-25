Shia Scholar: Only Those Who Follow Prophet’s Path Can Humble Powers Like America

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In his address, Muhammad Zaki Azhari, a teacher at Jamia Arifia, spoke about the close relationship between knowledge and character. He said that a person’s true greatness is reflected not merely in what they know, but in their conduct and moral character. Referring to various episodes from the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him and his family), he noted that the Prophet first put into practice the teachings he preached to others, thereby setting a living example. He added that a Muslim’s conduct and manner of speaking should bring peace, hope and reassurance to others.

Addressing the gathering, Hujjatul Islam Syed Sadiq Husaini, chairman of the Institute for the Rapprochement of Islamic Schools of Thought in India, expressed concern over the current global situation, the loss of human life and violations of human rights. He said that, in such circumstances, the need to draw guidance from the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad has become even more urgent.

Referring to the prisoners taken during the Battle of Badr, he stressed the importance of education, saying that sharing knowledge and skills with others is an effective means of empowering society, promoting peace and advancing collective development.

He also spoke about the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, describing it as a reflection of broader global tensions. He said that unity, patience, steadfastness and brotherhood, along with following the path of Imam Hussein ibn Ali (A.S) and the martyrs of Karbala, were among the enduring lessons of the Prophetic tradition.

Senior advocate K. K. Rai highlighted India’s shared cultural heritage and the importance of religious harmony, saying that the country’s true strength lies in mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. He described standing against oppression and striving for justice as important elements of Islamic teachings.

In the keynote address, Sunni scholar Arif Iqbal Misbahi of Madhubani, Bihar, spoke about the importance of public service and humility in the light of the teachings of the Holy Quran. Referring to the rights of parents, relatives, orphans, people in need, neighbours, travellers and those under one’s care, he said that genuine service should empower those in need to become self-reliant.

He also referred to Hilf al-Fudul, describing support for the oppressed and collective resistance to injustice as important practical lessons drawn from the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him).

Advocate Rajvinder Singh likewise described speaking out against injustice as a human and moral responsibility and called for meaningful action to raise awareness about the loss of civilian lives in Gaza.

The conference was organised by the Shah Safi Memorial Trust. Sajid Saeedi Burhani, the manager of Jamia Arifia, played a key administrative role, while the institution’s teachers and students also assisted with the arrangements and other services under the guidance of its principal, Imran Habibi.