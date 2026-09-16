Yemen Army confirms downing of Saudi F-15 warplane over Ma’rib

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Armed Forces have confirmed that they shot down a Saudi F-15 warplane with an indigenous surface-to-air missile while it was carrying out hostile operations over Ma'rib Province.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said in a statement on Wednesday that Yemeni forces have downed the Saudi F-15 using a domestically manufactured surface-to-air missile as the aircraft was conducting “hostile activities” over Ma'rib.

According to the statement, the military aircraft was operating in support of gatherings of forces affiliated with the Saudi enemy.

The statement added that Yemeni forces also confronted Saudi F-15 and Typhoon warplanes over Ma'rib, forcing them to withdraw. The aircraft were searching for the wreckage of the downed aircraft.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of Yemen’s negotiating delegation and spokesman for the Houthi movement, said the downing of the Saudi F-15 fighter jet is a painful blow to Saudi Arabia and demonstrates an expansion of Yemen’s air defence capabilities.

Abdulsalam, speaking in comments carried by Al Mayadeen, described the operation as a “major scandal” for Saudi Arabia, saying it exposed the falsehood of Riyadh’s claims that it is not waging aggression against Yemen.

He said the downing of the aircraft is a warning to the region and the wider world, and shows that Yemen’s ability to protect its airspace and national sovereignty is growing.

“The skies of Yemen will not remain open to anyone who violates them,” Abdulsalam said, warning that Saudi pilots could face greater losses in future operations.

“Saudi pilots should know that next time they may take off from their bases, but they may not return to them,” he said.

Abdulsalam also announced that two Saudi pilots have been held by authorities in Sana'a for a long time and hit out at the Saudi government for failing to act to secure their release.

The Yemeni Armed Forces said that Saudi warplanes have carried out more than 450 airstrikes against the provinces of Taiz, Lahij, al-Jawf, Hajjah, Ma'rib, Sa'ada, and al-Bayda, resulting in casualties.

Responding to Saudi allegations that Yemen had targeted Mecca, the Yemeni Armed Forces said the claims are “slanders and lies” and stressed that Yemen poses no threat to Islamic holy sites.

“From Yemen, there is no danger to the holy sites, and our operations only target their oil facilities and military bases,” the statement said.

The Yemeni Armed Forces vowed to defend the country’s airspace and sovereignty against any aggression or violation.

“We will defend our skies and sovereignty with all available means against any aggression or violation, and the skies of Yemen will not be violated, God willing,” the statement said.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have lately declared their control over Perim Island, also known as Mayyun Island in Arabic, thereby establishing complete dominance over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, an essential maritime route connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The assumption of control over Perim Island, which lies at the heart of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and serves as a vital observation site, has placed the entire waterway under the authority of forces operating from Sana’a.

Recent events unfold amidst escalating tensions along Yemen’s western coastline, where Yemeni forces and Saudi-backed mercenaries have engaged in confrontations over crucial coastal areas and strategic locations.

The latest advances have altered the power dynamics on the western front, leading Saudi Arabia to carry out airstrikes targeting Yemeni positions and infrastructure.

On July 20, the Sana’a government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in response to “an unjust and oppressive siege” on Yemen for almost 12 years.

Subsequently, the Yemeni Armed Forces have reported a series of successful missions that have targeted vessels associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen, initiating a comprehensive military offensive that received support in terms of military, political, and logistical assistance from the United States and several Western countries.



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