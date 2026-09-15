Al-Qassam commander Ahmed al-Batsh assassinated in northern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: News sources have reported the assassination of another commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ahmed al-Batsh, known as 'Abu Osama' a commander in the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades—was assassinated in an attack near the Al-Saftawi junction in northern Gaza City.

No further details regarding the circumstances of this assassination have so far been released, and Al-Qassam Brigade has not responded to the claim tht this commander was assassinated.

This is the second assassination of an Al-Qassam commander in the past few days.

On Thursday, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades also issued a statement confirming the martyrdom of Farah Ahmed Abdul-Majid Hamed, a member of the brigades' military council in the West Bank.

According to the statement, Hamed was martyred following an attack by the Israeli regime in the west of Gaza City.

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