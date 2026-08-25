Child Among 7 Gaza Martyrs as Airstrikes Hit Homes, Mosques, Water Stations and Displacement Tents

ABNA24 - At least seven Palestinian citizens were martyred and several others were wounded on Monday in a series of Israeli ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip.

According to media sources, four-year-old Hasan al‑Qatrawi was killed, while a woman and her three daughters were injured after an Israeli strike targeted a house in al‑Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

A citizen, identified as Tahsin Abu Ammuna, was killed and five others were injured in an Israeli strike on a civilian gathering near al-Albani Mosque in the west of Khan Yunis.

Earlier, a citizen died of his wounds after an Israeli strike targeted a tent at dawn today in Deir al‑Balah City in central Gaza, joining his brother whose funeral was held in the afternoon.

Medical sources also announced the death of Hamada Abu Daqqa, saying he succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli strike that targeted al‑Mawasi area of Khan Yunis a few days ago.

In southern Gaza, a little girl was killed and three other civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in Khan Yunis. The girl, Amal Abu Khater, was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival at Nasser Hospital.

Meanwhile, citizens in Khan Yunis buried the body of Hamas’ al‑Qassam Brigades commander Hazem Musa, who died of wounds sustained yesterday when his tent was targeted in the west of Khan Yunis. Six others were injured in the same strike.

Academic Mahmoud Abu Shar was also proclaimed dead today due to critical wounds suffered during an Israeli airstrike on a café in Gaza Port last Tuesday. The strike left four others dead and about 20 people injured.

In separate incidents, Israeli warplanes bombed the courtyard of Abu Salim Mosque in central Deir al‑Balah, causing extensive destruction to it and other nearby structures.

An entire residential block was heavily damaged after an Israeli strike targeted a home belonging to the Fayyad family west of Deir al‑Balah, with destruction also reaching tents of displaced families in a nearby area.

The Israeli occupation army also carried out an airstrike that destroyed a water station and a small prayer hall in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

Another airstrike destroyed a house and damaged nearby homes in Gaza City’s ash‑Shati refugee camp.

Several people were reportedly wounded in these airstrikes, with no immediate information about their numbers and the severity of their injuries.



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