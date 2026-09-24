Relying on China's Mediation; US-Iran Meeting in New York Did Not Resolve Differences

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The US-Iran contacts in New York appear to be an opportunity—perhaps the last opportunity—before the escalation of non-military tension between the two sides reaches its peak. A situation that could open the way for the expansion of a military confrontation in the region.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, in circumstances where mediators, especially Qatar and Pakistan, are responsible for managing communication channels and exerting pressure to prevent such an explosion, China has emerged in the background as a party with greater weight. China's role, although not as visible in the public arena as Qatar's and Pakistan's mediation, is not limited to conveying messages, and China possesses political and economic leverage that gives it greater ability to influence the calculations of the involved parties.

Therefore, relying on China appears to be a fundamental part of efforts to contain tension. Especially in circumstances where the space for maneuver between America and Iran is becoming more limited every day.

Disagreement Over the Conditions for Starting Negotiations

However, the new round of contacts in New York showed that creating a communication channel between America and Iran, even if direct, is not sufficient to move the two sides to real negotiations. This meeting showed that the main disagreement is now focused even on the conditions for starting negotiations.

Iran considers the Strait of Hormuz as a guarantee lever for obtaining initial concessions from America, including lifting the naval blockade, ending the war on all fronts, and releasing Iran's blocked assets.

In contrast, America is not willing to link freedom of navigation to these demands and continues its pressure on several tracks. Although at the same time it continuously speaks of its readiness to negotiate.

Araghchi's Meeting with American Representatives on the Sidelines of the General Assembly

The new round of contacts began with the meeting of "Abbas Araghchi," the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with "Steve Witkoff" and "Jared Kushner," American representatives, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

According to a report by the IRIB news agency, this meeting took place at the request and insistence of the American side, and Tehran agreed to it in order to announce its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz to Washington.

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, described this meeting as fruitful and expressed hope that an agreement would be reached that would quickly end the crisis.

But Iran's account of this meeting was different. According to this account, Araghchi told the American side that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is conditional on the immediate lifting of the naval blockade, the release of Iran's blocked assets, and the end of the war on all fronts.

"Esmaeil Baghaei," the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, also later explained that this meeting took place within the framework of contacts that were previously underway through the Qatari mediator, and its purpose was to exchange messages.

He said that Iran's demands include stopping America's aggressive actions and accepting the shipping process in the Strait of Hormuz based on the Iran-Oman agreement.

Trump's Warnings After the Meeting

After this meeting, Trump once again threatened Iran and said that America has isolated Iran economically and financially.

He described the sanctions and blockade imposed on Iran as the strongest pressure and, in his claim, asked Iranian leaders to use the existing opportunity before it is too late.

The US President also said that Tehran has only a very short time to reach an agreement, and the crisis may end before or after the US midterm elections.

Trump once again claimed that his country will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

The US State Department also announced that Trump has placed a clear option before the Iranian side, and Washington will not accept a scenario in which Tehran decides about ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Differences Remain

Despite the wave of optimism expressed by Trump, the Hebrew newspaper "Israel Hayom," citing diplomats, reported that the negotiations did not reach the minimum necessary to resume talks.

Reuters also, citing an Iranian official, announced that many differences still exist between the two sides, although diplomacy continues.

A senior Iranian official also said that Tehran is examining America's response to Iran's proposal to end the war.

Tehran Hardens Its Conditions

These developments occurred as Iran has intensified its conditions for entering a new phase of negotiations.

"Mohsen Rezaei," the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, announced that this country has given America a five-day deadline to implement Iran's conditions before the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

He considered the Strait of Hormuz the guarantee of negotiations and said that America must first build trust.

Rezaei also emphasized that Iran will not return to the previous diplomacy, and Tehran has announced its demands to mediating countries.

Washington: An Agreement Will Require Hard Work

In contrast, "Marco Rubio," the US Secretary of State, emphasized Washington's readiness to negotiate but said that reaching an agreement will require hard work.

Rubio described what happened in New York to a large extent as an exchange of views and messages.

He refrained from disclosing the details of the talks and said that it is Trump who decides about the path of the war. Rubio added that the US administration is seeking a sustainable solution to the crisis.

Netanyahu on the Eve of His Speech in New York: The Promise of a "Surprise"

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, traveled to New York for a short trip to speak at the United Nations General Assembly meeting. While the Iran issue is at the top of his agenda, and this trip coincides with the increase in tension between Washington and Tehran and Tel Aviv's preparation for the possibility of resuming confrontation.

The newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth," citing Netanyahu's aides, reported that his speech will focus heavily on Iran and will include surprises whose nature has not been specified.

At the same time, Channel 13 of the Zionist regime reported that Netanyahu has conducted a new security assessment. In circumstances where military estimates indicate the possibility of a confrontation with Iran. A confrontation that may affect the time of his departure from the occupied territories to participate in the General Assembly meeting.

This network, citing a senior officer of the Zionist regime, reported that the regime's army is preparing for three scenarios. The first scenario is an Iranian missile attack and then a widespread response by the Zionist regime. The second scenario is a comprehensive confrontation with American support. An independent airstrike by the Zionist regime deep into Iranian territory is the last scenario.

The Difficulty of Converting Military Achievements into Political Achievements

Despite the continuation of the Zionist regime's desire to resume the war, the Hebrew newspaper "Maariv" wrote that this regime faces difficulty in converting its military achievements into political achievements. This is in circumstances where developments in the Middle East, the Persian Gulf, and the Mediterranean continue.

This newspaper linked this difficulty to the lack of a political and strategic vision in the Zionist regime's government and believes that this regime needs political movement that is in step with military developments and reduces the Zionist regime's isolation.

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