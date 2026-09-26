Europe must be held accountable for role in aggression against Iran: FM spokesman

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei In response to the NATO Secretary General's remarks regarding military assistance to the US and the Zionist regime for an act of aggression against Iran, has said that the European Union, its member states, and NATO members must be held accountable for their role and participation in the military aggression by the US and the Israeli regime against Iran.

In a post on his X account, Baqaei wrote that this is yet another straightforward admission by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Europe knowingly and actively participated in the US-Israeli war of aggression against the nation of Iran, despite the repeated denials issued throughout the war.

He added that the EU, its member states, and NATO members must be held accountable for their involvement, including any political, military, logistical, or other support that contributed to death and destruction, as well as for the consequences that continue to be felt today.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson pointed out that the European citizens have every right to demand answers from their governments about the decisions they made to support or participate in this aggression.

Baqaei said that the rise in fuel prices and other hardships resulting from this unlawful war should also be examined in light of the role played by European governments in enabling and supporting it.

Mark Rutte’s role as NATO Secretary General, including actions taken under his authority, must likewise be subject to scrutiny and investigation, he added.

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