Iran: Ansarullah Independent, Makes Its Decisions Based on Yemen's Interests

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to recent developments in Yemen and Ansarullah's advances, rejected any direct Iranian role in the country's war and emphasized that Ansarullah is an independent Yemeni movement that makes its decisions without receiving orders from others and based on its own interests.

Baghaei said at a press conference on Monday, "Iran does not interfere in Yemen's affairs," adding that Ansarullah "is completely independent and makes its decisions based on its own interests."

These remarks come as field developments in Yemen have intensified in recent days, with Ansarullah taking control of more areas along the Red Sea coast.

Reuters has also reported in recent reports on the advance of Ansarullah forces in strategic areas of Yemen and the increasing importance of Bab al-Mandab in regional equations.

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