Pakistan Foreign Minister Offers Condolences to Iranian Counterpart Over Sister’s Death

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has expressed his condolences to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi following the death of his sister.

In a condolence message, Dar said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing and extended his sympathies to Araghchi and his family during their time of grief.

He said that he and his family were in his thoughts and prayers as they faced the difficult loss.

Dar also prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal mercy and give Araghchi and his family patience and strength to endure the loss.

The message reflects condolences extended by Pakistan’s foreign minister to his Iranian counterpart following the bereavement.