Pakistani cleric slams Takfir campaign against Yemen, blasts silence on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Zahed Hussain Inqilabi slams attempts to brand Yemen's Muslims as apostates, warns against "American Islam," and criticizes the silence of some scholars over Gaza's suffering.

Hojatoleslam Zahed Hussain Inqilabi, a cleric and head of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Scholars Council in Parachinar, Pakistan, used his Friday prayer sermons to address regional developments and the ongoing war in Gaza, stressing the need for responsible and just positions from scholars on issues facing the Muslim world.

Addressing the situation in Yemen and remarks by some uninformed individuals, Inqilabi criticized claims seeking to declare Yemen's Muslims apostates and called for adherence to Islamic principles when discussing the beliefs and religious identity of Muslims.

Raising the question of on what Islamic basis Yemen's Muslims could be considered infidels, he said: "In Yemen and among Ansarullah forces, there are Muslims of various religious orientations, including Zaidi, Twelver Shia, and Sunni."

He noted that the fundamental criterion of Islam is affirmation of the word of monotheism and the prophethood of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and therefore utmost care and caution must be exercised in attributing the label of infidelity to Muslims based on religious affiliation.

Inqilabi addressed the two concepts of "pure Muhammadan Islam" and "American Islam," offering his interpretation: "Pure Muhammadan Islam is founded on principles such as monotheism, prophethood, and the unity of the Islamic ummah."

By contrast, he said, "American Islam" refers to readings influenced by US interests and policies.

He added: "Opposition to US policies and interests must not become a pretext for targeting individuals or currents on religious grounds — such an approach is unacceptable."

Turning to Palestine and the ongoing war in Gaza, Inqilabi criticized the silence of some scholars over the suffering of the Palestinian people: "At a time when medical centers, schools, farms, and olive groves have been destroyed and the Palestinian people face enormous hardship, the question arises: why have some so-called 'scholars of truth' not clearly declared their position?"

The head of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Scholars Council in Parachinar also criticized certain Arab states' policies and approaches to the Palestinian cause, stressing the need for consistent principles in addressing Muslim world issues and calling for an end to double standards.

In conclusion, Inqilabi stressed individual responsibility for one's words and actions: "Every person must feel responsible for their words, behavior, and deeds, because according to Islamic teachings, human actions will be reckoned and examined on the Day of Judgment."

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