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Shia Scholars Meet Telangana Waqf Board Chairman in Hyderabad, 34 Clerics’ Waqf Names Approved

6 October 2026 - 13:23
News ID: 1874534
Source: Abna24
Shia Scholars Meet Telangana Waqf Board Chairman in Hyderabad, 34 Clerics’ Waqf Names Approved

A delegation of Shia scholars led by Maulana Dr. Syed Nisar Hussain Haider Agha, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ulema wa Zakireen and a member of the Waqf Board, held an important meeting with Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini and Chief Executive Officer Asadullah Nazir-ul-Quzat Ikramullah in Hyderabad.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The meeting discussed a range of issues concerning the Shia community and possible measures to address them. Particular attention was given to the registration and approval of *wasiqa* names of religious scholars. Matters related to divorce and *khula* were also discussed in detail.

As a result of the continued efforts and initiative of Maulana Dr. Syed Nisar Hussain Haider Agha, Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini approved the *wasiqa* names of 34 scholars, including those submitted by the Majlis-e-Ulema wa Zakireen in 2022.

The delegation also raised concerns regarding security arrangements at Shia cemeteries and *Ashurakhanas*. Issues concerning Waqf properties at Koh-e-Imam Zamin and Tirumalgiri were also brought before the Waqf Board chairman.

Syed Azmatullah Hussaini listened to the issues raised by the delegation and assured the participants that the matters would be addressed at the earliest.


 

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