Pakistan Calls for Unrestricted Commercial Shipping Through Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Pakistani media reports, Dar said commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz should

remain “unrestricted” and free from any fees or tolls. His remarks represent Islamabad’s position on the status of the vital maritime

route amid heightened regional tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, is a major international shipping corridor and a critical route for global energy supplies.

Dar’s comments come as Pakistan has presented itself as seeking a diplomatic role in efforts to end the conflict involving Iran and the United States.

At the same time, Iran has maintained that the conditions governing passage through the strait cannot simply return to those that existed before the conflict.

Pakistan Also Discusses “Mecca Pact”

Dar also spoke about the “Mecca Pact,” saying that a strategic, political and defense committee established under the agreement is expected to meet soon in Riyadh.

According to Dar, the meeting will focus on attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia. He said the emphasis would be on political communication and engagement with the Houthis rather than military action.

The Pakistani foreign minister also said that more than six countries have expressed interest in joining the pact.

However, he said no new membership applications would be considered until the agreement becomes fully operational, a process that could take up to a year.

Regional Concerns

Dar’s comments on the Strait of Hormuz come against the backdrop of wider tensions in the Persian Gulf and growing diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding further.

The waterway has become a particularly sensitive issue because of its importance to international trade and energy markets. Any disruption to commercial shipping could have consequences extending well beyond the region.

Pakistan’s position is also being closely watched because of its geographical proximity to Iran and its stated interest in diplomatic efforts to address regional tensions.

Islamabad faces its own security and economic challenges while simultaneously seeking to maintain relations with Iran, Gulf Arab states and other regional partners.

The latest statements therefore highlight the difficult balance Pakistan faces as it navigates competing regional interests while attempting to play a diplomatic role in the wider crisis.

