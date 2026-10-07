Defense Ministry spokesperson: Resistance, national power key to completing enemy's defeat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Defense Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik says any US or Israeli aggression against Iran would face a firm response, stressing the country’s readiness to counter threats.

Talaei-Nik told a press conference on Tuesday that resistance and national power were key to completing “the enemy’s defeat and safeguarding Iran’s rights”.

He also said domestic production of weapons and defense equipment had reached 2.5 times its level before the recent war, up from double the pre-war level announced three months earlier.

The increase was attributed to the capacity of knowledge-based companies and Iran’s defense industries, with production of some weapons rising more than threefold through private-sector participation.

Talaei-Nik warned that any renewed miscalculation by Iran’s adversaries would be met by more advanced weapons and equipment and a heavier response from the armed forces.

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