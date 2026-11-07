IRGC spokesman: Range limitation on missiles lifted for us

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, the spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, at a press conference on the occasion of commemorating "IRGC Aerospace Week," while congratulating the arrival of this week to his aerospace colleagues, the noble people of Iran, and the esteemed families of the martyrs, honored the memory of the precious martyrs of the imposed war and especially the father of Iran's missiles, the martyred Major General of the Guards, Dr. Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam; the martyr whose martyrdom coincided with Aerospace Week, which is a source of pride and the reason this week is named after the IRGC Aerospace Force. In this ceremony, the lofty status of other martyred commanders and the selfless, the disabled veterans, and the valiant families of this force was also honored.

The IRGC spokesman, in another part of his remarks, referring to the importance of explaining the achievements and important functions of the Aerospace Force in the defense and deterrence fields, stated, "This week is a valuable opportunity to present a report of the progress and authority-creating achievements of this force to all segments of society."

Continuing, he invited all journalists, media members, news agencies, and media activists to convey the achievements of the Aerospace Force, the selflessness, and the indigenous capabilities of the country to the attention of the Iranian nation and the world through accurate and comprehensive news coverage.

Brigadier General Mohebbi said, "The first and most fundamental achievement of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is 'the production of indigenous knowledge and the localization of the aerospace industries,' which is considered a turning point in the history of the country's defense developments."

He added, "This great strategic achievement provided the ground for deep transformations in the defense and offensive industries and, by realizing a historic reversal, elevated the Islamic Republic of Iran from the position of an importer of military weapons to the authority-creating position of an exporter of advanced aerospace equipment."

Brigadier General Mohebbi, continuing by explaining the most important achievements of this force, referred to the second achievement and said, "Turning knowledge into industry and mass production of the military equipment needed by the country is the second great achievement of the IRGC's aerospace. Today, our Shahed-136 drone has been copied in many countries of the world, even the United States, and is being produced under other names."

He added, "Today, our aerospace industry exports diverse products such as the Arman missile, the 358 drone, and the Third of Khordad air defense system to numerous countries; this comes as throughout our country's history we were always importers of weapons, but now, in addition to fully meeting domestic needs, we have joined the ranks of exporters of advanced weapons."

The IRGC spokesman listed "focusing on production and independence instead of purchase and dependence" as the third achievement and stated, "All our weapons in the Aerospace Force are produced with fully indigenous knowledge and expertise and do not rely in any way on foreign arms imports or reverse engineering of war spoils. Today, our country is completely independent in the aerospace industries and has no need for the import of weapons, military advisers, or foreign parts and equipment."

Explaining the fourth achievement of this force, he noted, "Creating the capability of field management for the use of light and heavy, short-range and long-range weapons in crisis conditions and under the most intense enemy bombardments is among our great successes. During the war and crisis, despite extensive bombardments, the operation of firing and confronting the enemy's targets and equipment continued with order and continuous planning, and the enemy was never able to stop us for a moment from carrying out missions and confronting."

The spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, emphasizing that the range limitation on missiles has been lifted for Iran, said, "The Islamic Republic will demonstrate its capabilities to respond to threats on the battlefield."

Brigadier General Mohebbi, in response to a question about what happened last night in the Strait of Hormuz, stated, "We had firings, and most of the explosions were related to defensive firings and had no other consequence. During these firings, an American aircraft was also hit."

In response to another question about the Leader of the Revolution's warning to the enemy about repeating the miscalculation regarding a military attack on Iran, he said, "We have many tools at our disposal to bring the enemy down, and the enemy's assets, both material and immaterial, are such that we must use them. Our battle is an asymmetric battle, and we can strike the enemy at a point he does not imagine and thereby bring him down; be assured that we possess such capabilities."

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