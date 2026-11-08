Photos: Conference "Fatemi School, Model of Seeking Justice and Blood Avenging for Martyred Imam" held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The conference "The Fatemi School, the Model of Seeking Justice and Blood Avenging for the Martyred Imam," organized by the Center for Cultural and Social Activities of Tabyan Afghanistan and the General Directorate of the Islamic Development Organization of Qom Province, was held on Saturday evening (November 7, 2026) at the Kowsar Hall of the General Directorate of Islamic Development of Qom. The event aimed to explain the conduct of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (s.a.) in defending the truth and to connect Fatemi teachings with the ideal of blood avenging for the martyred Imam.