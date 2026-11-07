Photos: Commemoration of Allameh Sayyed Ja'far Morteza Ameli held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The scientific session commemorating Allameh Ayatollah Sayyed Ja'far Morteza Ameli was held on Thursday (November 5, 2026), with the presence of Ayatollah Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, and a group of seminary and university professors in the conference hall of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom. On the sidelines of this session, the 12-volume book series "The Conduct of Imam Hasan (a.s.) in Hadith and History" by this late scholar was unveiled.