Photos: Head and members of Central I'tikaf Headquarters meet with Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjatoleslam Sayyed Ali Reza Tekiyehi, Head of the Central I'tikaf Headquarters of the country, along with a group of members of this headquarters, met and held discussions with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, on Saturday (November 7, 2026).