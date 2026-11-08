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Photos: Head and members of Central I'tikaf Headquarters meet with Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjatoleslam Sayyed Ali Reza Tekiyehi, Head of the Central I'tikaf Headquarters of the country, along with a group of members of this headquarters, met and held discussions with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, on Saturday (November 7, 2026).

8 November 2026 - 13:10
News ID: 1887840
Source: Abna24

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