AhlulBayt News Agency: The meeting of the members of the Commemoration Congress of Allameh Seyyed Ja'far Morteza Ameli and the sons of the prominent scholar with Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, was held on Monday (November 16, 2026), focusing on utilizing the Assembly's international capacities and the scholar's academic works for the dissemination and promotion of AhlulBayt (a.s.) teachings.