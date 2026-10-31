Ayatollah Ramazani: Free people of world will certainly take stand against unjust rulings of the region's rulers

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Ramazani, in a meeting with Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein Al-Ma'touq, the Kuwaiti member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, while welcoming and expressing satisfaction with the meeting, addressed the dimensions and consequences of the rulings issued by Kuwaiti rulers against Shiites and religious activists and the need for legal and international follow-up.

Praising the scholarly and conciliatory character of Ayatollah Ma'touq and criticizing Kuwait's unjust rulings

Ayatollah Ramazani, paying tribute to the scholarly and spiritual status of Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein Al-Ma'touq, introduced him as one of the most prominent Shiite figures in the world and a believer in the unity of the Islamic Ummah, and stated that Ayatollah Ma'touq, as a teacher of religious sciences, has been engaged in teaching jurisprudence, principles, and exegesis, and has always had a conciliatory and humanitarian outlook toward the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and a single Ummah in the world.

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, continuing with reference to Kuwait's unjust rulings against Ayatollah Ma'touq, added that unfortunately in Kuwait, based on colonial perspectives, rulings are issued that are incompatible with any of the legal, religious, Sharia, and international law foundations.

Expressing deep regret over the treatment of Shiite servants and figures in Kuwait, he emphasized that these individuals have always striven to resolve the problems of the Muslim community and promote a peaceful outlook.

The necessity of the UN's reaction and legal pursuit of insults against Shiites in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait

Ayatollah Ramazani, describing the pressures and insults against Shiites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and other regions as intolerable, called for serious action by the international community, Islamic scholars and preachers, and stated that the free people of the world will certainly take an appropriate stand against these rulings.

He stated that the United Nations and the claimants of defending human rights must react to these unjust measures and that the matter must be pursued through legal centers and international organizations, and these unjust rulings must be annulled.

Referring to the issue of denaturalization and the death sentence of Ayatollah Ma'touq and a number of citizens, he noted that such a measure has no precedent anywhere in the world and is contrary to the provisions and articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on protecting citizenship rights and scientific and religious activities.

Ayatollah Ramazani, recalling similar cases such as the denaturalization of figures like Allama Sheikh Isa Qassim in Bahrain, stated that it must be made clear what the crimes are of those who have done nothing but humanitarian and spiritual work, and for what crime such rulings are issued against them.

The incompatibility of unjust rulings with Quranic teachings and the necessity of Islamic Ummah unity

Ayatollah Ramazani, citing the noble verse of the Holy Quran ("مَنْ قَتَلَ نَفْسًا ... فَکَأَنَّمَا قَتَلَ النَّاسَ جَمِیعًا" — "Whoever kills a soul ... it is as if he has killed all mankind"), emphasized that such rulings are explicitly against international law and the clear principles of Islam, the Quran, the narrations, and the conduct of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

He called on all Islamic scholars, elders, and preachers not to be indifferent to these issues and to take the necessary positions and actions.

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in the final part of his remarks, expressed hope that with divine grace, the unity of the Islamic Ummah will bring about authority in the international community, and that the seminaries, especially the seminaries of Qom and Najaf and the Shiite community of Kuwait, will be able to make the utmost use of Ayatollah Ma'touq's scholarly and existential capacity.

It is worth noting that this week, Kuwait's criminal court sentenced Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein Ma'touq and two others to death. The court had previously ruled to strip this Kuwaiti scholar of his citizenship.

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