Netanyahu Fatigue Drives Knesset Election Turnout to Highest Level Since 1977

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Turnout in the Zionist regime's parliamentary election surpassed 31 percent in the first five hours of voting; a level that, according to an official cited by Al Jazeera, is the highest turnout recorded at this point in an election since 1977.

Yossi Mekelberg, a senior consulting research fellow in the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House who is present in the occupied territories, referring to early signs of high turnout, said that a large number of young people have also participated in the election.

Mekelberg described the high voter turnout as a possible sign of a phenomenon referred to as "Bibi fatigue"; a term that refers to part of society's exhaustion with Benjamin Netanyahu's continued hold on power. According to this expert's analysis, such a situation could lead to an increase in votes for parties to the left of Netanyahu as well as parties further to the right than his political camp; however, the extent of this trend's impact on the final election result is not yet clear.

This expert described the current election as one of the most important political contests of recent years and said that the vote may provide an opportunity to repair the Zionist regime's relations with other countries of the world.

It should be noted that election polls in the occupied territories show that the rival coalition of Benjamin Netanyahu may surpass the ruling coalition by winning 56 seats against 50 seats for the Likud Party; however, neither of the two camps, based on the announced figures, reaches the threshold of 61 seats needed to form a government.

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