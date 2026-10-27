Democrats Call for Independent Investigation into Trump's Ties to Epstein

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Jeffrey Epstein case has once again been placed at the forefront of US political developments ahead of the midterm elections, as Democrats are calling for the appointment of an independent special prosecutor to investigate Donald Trump's ties to the sex offender.

According to this report, The New York Times emphasized that Democrats accuse the US Department of Justice of concealing evidence related to this matter, while the White House denies these accusations.

The Democrats' move has caused the Epstein case to draw attention once again one week before the country's midterm elections.

This request is based on a report prepared by Democratic staff of the House Judiciary Committee titled "We Have Things in Common, Jeffrey." The report addresses the cases and testimonies of women whose statements were connected to Epstein's circle.

Newsweek also stated that the report examines the accounts of 11 women, five of whom, according to Democrats, have made direct allegations of severe sexual misconduct by Trump in circles connected to Epstein or in his presence. The report includes the allegations raised, including the account of Beatrice Cole, who said she was subjected to sexual assault by Trump after a meeting with Trump and Epstein at the Plaza Hotel in 1993.

The report references the testimony of Stacey Williams, who accused Trump of sexually harassing her at Trump Tower while Epstein was present. The account of Maria Farmer, one of the survivors of the Epstein case, is also included in the report. She said she met Trump at Epstein's office in New York.

Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier, was prosecuted on charges of sex crimes and trafficking of minors and died in custody in 2019. His case continues to draw public attention in the US due to his extensive connections with political and economic figures and the questions raised about the dimensions of the sexual abuse network.

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