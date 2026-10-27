Mohammed al-Houthi: Saudi Arabia's Statements on De-escalation Contradict Continued Attacks on Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, stated that the Saudi Foreign Ministry's statements about reducing tension in the region contradict the continued aggression, siege, and escalation of measures against Yemen.

Al-Houthi noted that the Saudi Foreign Ministry's claims about the country's central role in establishing regional security are inconsistent with the actions Saudi Arabia carries out against Yemen in the form of killing, siege, targeting, and occupation.

He stressed that the real action Saudi Arabia should take is to stop the aggression, lift the siege, and withdraw from Yemen. Al-Houthi also called for an end to the aggression, the lifting of the siege, and compensation for the damages inflicted on the Republic of Yemen following the destruction caused by years of aggression since 2015.

Warning Against Dragging Egypt into a New War

Al-Houthi, referring to what is called the defense of Mecca, said: This measure is an attempt to present Saudi Arabia as a country that cares about peace in the region, while this country continues its aggression against Yemen.

He also warned against dragging Egyptian forces into a new war and said that such a war would wear down Egypt's capabilities and serve the Zionist enemy's plans to attack the Sinai Peninsula.

Al-Houthi stated: We do not fear any new coalition and emphasize that these coalitions should be used to confront the Zionist enemy, an enemy that declares war against the nations of the region.

Emphasizing this position, he added: Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan should not support the continuation of aggression, siege, and occupation against Yemen.

Al-Houthi also said about the shipping situation: We are not a threat to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, but rather we protect it, just as we protect the Suez Canal and other parts of our Arab and Islamic land.

Leave the Mecca Coalition

Al-Houthi also stated that frightening people with vague and undeclared threats is an action designed by American, British, and Israeli intelligence agencies to perpetuate conflicts in the Arab and Islamic world.

He added: If America knew that the new coalition would harm its interests or the interests of the Zionist regime, it would be the first party to confront it and order its cessation.

Al-Houthi stressed that what is called the Mecca Coalition serves America's hegemonic plans and those of the Zionist regime in the region and stands against the freedom-seeking forces that confront these policies.

He called on the members of this coalition to withdraw from it, not participate in aggressive coalitions against Yemen, and direct their efforts toward defending Palestine and liberating the region from American and Zionist domination.

Al-Houthi expressed hope that the ongoing meetings would help establish peace in the region. He once again declared his opposition to the continuation of aggression, occupation, and the commission of crimes against the people of Yemen.

He said in conclusion: We do not want war, but rather we seek freedom, independence, and true peace. A peace that secures the interests of our country, people, and nation.

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