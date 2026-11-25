AhlulBayt News Agency: the number of journalists killed in Gaza has surpassed the combined total of journalists killed in both World Wars and several other major conflicts, making Gaza one of the deadliest, if not the deadliest, battlefields for journalists in modern history.

Palestinian journalists have continued to face deadly threats amid Israeli military operations in Gaza. They are being exposed to attacks not only while reporting from the ground but also in their homes, where their families have also suffered devastating losses.

the number of journalists killed in Gaza has exceeded the combined number of journalists killed during the two World Wars and the wars in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. The situation has made Gaza an unprecedentedly dangerous environment for media professionals.

The newspaper The Palestine Chronicle, in a report examining the dangers faced by journalists in Gaza, their killings and the response of Western media organisations, cited research by Brown University. According to the study referenced in the report, the number of journalists killed in Gaza has surpassed the combined toll from both World Wars and the conflicts in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

The report further stated that between October 2023 and October 2026, the homes of 150 Palestinian journalists had been destroyed. This indicates that the impact of the attacks has extended beyond journalists' workplaces, affecting their families and private residences as well.

Journalists Killed While Reporting and at Home

The report highlighted several cases of Palestinian journalists who lost their lives during the conflict.

Palestinian photojournalist Fatima Hassouna was killed when her home was bombed, along with five members of her family.

In August 2025, an attack targeting journalists near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis killed five media professionals, including Reuters photojournalist Hossam al-Masri. Several rescue workers and medical personnel were also killed in the attack.

Allegations of Systematic Targeting of Palestinian Journalists

The report cited an investigation by Israeli magazine +972 Magazine, which alleged that a specialised unit within the Israeli military gathers intelligence on Palestinian journalists and labels them as affiliated with Hamas. According to the investigation, such allegations are used to justify military actions against journalists before the international community.

The report also highlighted the case of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, whom the Israeli military had accused of having links to Hamas. In August 2025, Anas al-Sharif and five of his colleagues were killed in an attack on a press tent inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Report Criticises Western Media Coverage

The report also criticised what it described as double standards in Western media coverage of the Gaza conflict.

It referred to internal editorial policies at media organisations such as *The New York Times* and CNN, which reportedly impose restrictions or strict conditions on the use of terms such as "genocide".

Citing research by the US-based organisation FAIR (Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting), the report argued that Western media outlets give greater prominence to Israeli perspectives, while Palestinian sources and their accounts are frequently treated with scepticism.

According to a comparative media analysis cited in the report, the killing of 77 journalists in Gaza during the first 100 days of the war was mentioned approximately 198 times in Western media. By comparison, reports of eight journalists killed in Ukraine during the same period appeared approximately 196 times.

Palestinian Journalists Continue Reporting Despite the Dangers

Despite the immense risks and extremely difficult conditions, Palestinian journalists continue working to bring the reality of Gaza to international audiences.

Among them are Bisan Owda, Hind Khoudary, Hani Mahmoud, Tareq Abu Azzoum, Maram Humaid and Anas Baba. These journalists continue to document the destruction, human suffering and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, often putting their own lives at risk to ensure that the situation reaches the outside world.