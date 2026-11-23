AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy groups say Israeli authorities have transferred Palestinian journalist Bushra al-Taweel back to Damon prison after she spent more than 80 days in solitary confinement at Ohalei Oz isolation facility in Beersheba, south of the Israeli-occupied territories.

The Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said in a joint statement that Israel Prison Service (IPS) officials moved Taweel between Ramla prison and Ohalei Oz during her isolation, and that she was subjected to systematic abuse and deprivation affecting her various rights during that period.

The 33-year-old journalist stated in a testimony released on November 4 that her isolation started in Damon prison on August 17.

After six days, the IPS moved her to Neve Tirza prison in Ramla, where she stayed until October 7.

She was then transferred to Ohalei Oz, where she was kept in isolation in section six.

She informed her lawyer that she was unaware of the reason for her isolation, even after the decision to renew it was made in early November.

Israeli occupation forces abducted journalist Taweel from al-Bireh on February 5, while she was crossing the Ein Siniya military checkpoint north of Ramallah, nearly a year after her release as part of the prisoner exchange agreement in January 2025.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported that a four-month administrative detention order was issued against her on February 12, and her lawyer said in June that the Ofer military court had prolonged her detention for an additional four months without any formal charges.

Taweel was first detained in 2011 and released under the Wafa al-Ahrar agreement.

In 2014, Israeli troops rearrested her to serve the rest of her previous sentence, and in 2017, she was held in administrative detention for eight months. She faced another administrative arrest in 2019.

Taweel is experiencing dryness in her eyes, skin, and hands, along with numbness in her hands due to handcuffs, according to the PPS.

She had also been suffering from scabies before her transfer to solitary confinement, which was marked by severe detention conditions and a lack of basic needs.

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