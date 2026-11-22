ABNA24 - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned of rapidly deteriorating humanitarian and health conditions in the Gaza Strip, reporting that approximately 85% of residents face frequent and unpredictable disruptions in access to safe water amid widespread infrastructure destruction and the continuing consequences of Israeli military attacks.

In its latest humanitarian situation report, UNRWA said extensive damage to water and sanitation networks, coupled with the collapse of essential services, has exposed much of Gaza’s population to severe environmental and public health risks, particularly in overcrowded displacement camps.

The agency reported that 76% of Palestinian households lack essential hygiene supplies, while approximately 1.98 million people, representing 94% of Gaza’s population, urgently require shelter assistance and non-food relief items.

These needs have intensified as widespread destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure leaves displaced families with few safe accommodation options.

More than 1,000 incidents affecting UNRWA facilities

UNRWA documented 1,059 incidents affecting its facilities and displaced people sheltering inside them from the beginning of the war through mid-November 2026.

The agency said 312 of its facilities have been damaged, significantly undermining its ability to maintain humanitarian assistance and essential services.

The crisis has worsened following recent storms and heavy rainfall, which damaged more than 40,000 temporary shelters, affecting over 220,000 people.

The storms also damaged 960 sanitation facilities and nine healthcare facilities, along with several temporary learning centers serving displaced children.

UNRWA said renewed displacement has forced additional families to seek refuge in its emergency shelters, as safe alternatives have become increasingly scarce throughout Gaza.

Severe overcrowding in the remaining facilities has left thousands of families without adequate protection from rain, wind and falling temperatures.

Meningitis cases rise sharply amid worsening sanitation

UNRWA also warned of a concerning increase in suspected meningitis cases across Gaza. According to its report, suspected viral meningitis cases have risen 2.6-fold, while bacterial meningitis cases have increased 4.1-fold compared with last year.

The agency linked the growing health risks to deteriorating environmental conditions, shortages of clean water, accumulated waste and extreme overcrowding in displacement sites.

It said its medical teams were intensifying disease surveillance and early detection efforts while attempting to verify vaccination records among displaced families despite difficult field conditions.

UNRWA is also coordinating with Gaza’s Ministry of Health and international partners to facilitate medical referrals and reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

The agency warned that continued disruption of sanitation and healthcare services could further accelerate the spread of illness, particularly among children and other vulnerable groups.

Damaged homes and unstable ground threaten displaced families

With winter conditions worsening, concerns are mounting over the safety of Palestinians living in worn-out tents and partially destroyed buildings.

UNRWA’s media adviser warned that thousands of damaged homes remain at risk of collapsing on their occupants, posing a serious danger to families who have nowhere else to go.

He also cautioned that the extensive use of explosives by Israeli forces has caused shifts and changes in the ground, increasing risks for tents erected on sandy terrain.

According to the report, approximately two million Palestinians are living within an area of less than 100 square kilometers, amid extensive destruction of infrastructure, water networks and sewage systems.

The concentration of displaced residents in such a limited area has intensified pressure on already inadequate services and increased exposure to environmental hazards.

UNRWA said international organizations, municipalities and Civil Defense teams face enormous difficulties responding to the scale of destruction and growing humanitarian needs because of severe shortages of equipment, machinery and resources.

These constraints have slowed efforts to repair damaged infrastructure, restore essential services and respond to successive emergencies.

The agency’s findings highlight the increasingly interconnected humanitarian challenges facing Gaza’s population.

Beyond shortages of food and shelter, families are struggling to secure the most basic necessities of daily life, including safe drinking water, sanitation and healthcare.

As winter approaches, UNRWA warned that the combination of unsafe shelter, disrupted water supplies, deteriorating sanitation and rising disease risks is exposing hundreds of thousands of Palestinian families to overlapping threats.



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