AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has urged international action to curb escalating Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, calling for accountability for the Israeli regime’s role in sponsoring violence and shielding perpetrators from justice.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry called on the international community to end the Israeli regime’s support for organized "settler terrorism."

It further warned that the regime’s policies were encouraging further attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property.

“It is time to correct the course of Israeli policy and end the regime's approach of sponsoring extremism, providing political and security cover for settler terrorism, encouraging further attacks and shielding perpetrators from accountability,” the ministry said.

The statement followed attacks by Israeli settlers on several Palestinian villages early Sunday, during which 12 vehicles were set ablaze and racist slogans were spray-painted on the walls of Palestinian homes, according to the ministry.

Describing the incidents as “a new criminal assault,” the ministry said the attacks were part of an escalating campaign of organized settler violence across the occupied Palestinian territories.

It held the Israeli regime authorities fully and directly responsible for the assaults and their consequences.

The ministry called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by adopting effective measures to deter settler violence and provide international protection for Palestinians.

It also demanded that those carrying out the attacks, as well as individuals and institutions inciting, financing or providing political and security cover for the violence, be held accountable.

The ministry stressed the need to end the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators.

The ministry called for international sanctions against the Israeli settlement system, including settlers and organizations and entities that sponsor, finance or incite attacks, as well as companies involved in settlement activities.

Elsewhere in the statement, the ministry also reiterated its demand for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the occupied territories, with East al-Quds as its capital.

Around 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds.

In recent months, Palestinians have faced repeated assaults on their homes, lands and livelihoods, alongside forced displacement and the expansion of illegal settlements.

According to figures released by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers carried out 3,133 attacks against Palestinians in October. Of these, 1,764 were attributed to Israeli forces and 1,369 to settlers.

The latest attacks come amid a sharp escalation in Israeli military offensive and settler violence across the occupied West Bank since the regime launched its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip in October 2023.

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