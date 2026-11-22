AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hassan Maisami, referring to pressure from global powers against Iran, described the country's resistance as stemming from firm faith and trust in God Almighty.

Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hassan Maisami, Secretary-General of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, in his Friday prayer sermons at Baqiyatullah Mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, referring to pressure from global powers against Iran, described the country's resistance as stemming from firm faith and trust in God Almighty.

In his second Friday sermon, referring to tensions between Iran and the United States and global political developments, he stated: Trust in God paves the way out of difficulties, and whoever relies on divine power, God will provide him a way out of hardships. The Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on firm beliefs and a spirit of resistance, has been able to stand by its positions against global powers.

The Secretary-General of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, referring to regional developments, the policies of the Zionist regime, and the Palestine issue, described understanding the policies of this regime and its supporting structures as essential, saying: The enemies seek to weaken the followers of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance) before their goals are realized; but the Shia nation, despite enduring hardships and offering many sacrifices throughout history, has never abandoned the remembrance and following of its Imam.

He stressed: A true Shia is one who, in difficulties, trials, and the path of sacrifice, maintains his doctrinal bond with Imam Zaman (may God hasten his reappearance). Today, too, believers must defend the truth with insight, steadfastness, and readiness.

Hojatoleslam Maisami, in another part of his remarks, referring to the spread of new technologies and artificial intelligence, stated: The world is rapidly moving toward technological development and artificial intelligence, and in the future, robots and advanced technologies may replace human labor in many jobs—an issue that could affect employment opportunities.

He added: In such conditions, holding university degrees alone is not enough, and young people must also learn technical and specialized skills in line with today's needs.

The Friday prayer leader of Karachi, emphasizing the role of families in preparing the younger generation for the future, called on parents to encourage their children to learn skills such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software, hardware, and other new technologies. Technical and applied skills such as mechanics and electric vehicle repair can also provide the ground for faster employment and economic independence for young people.

In his first Friday sermon, he described divine piety as the foundation of human happiness, stating: The first step toward success is self-reformation and living according to divine satisfaction and mindfulness, for piety is the path to salvation in this world and the hereafter.

Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hassan Maisami, in another part of his Friday sermons, explaining the dimensions of the struggles and conduct of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), stated: Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) made great sacrifices in the path of Islam, the magnitude of which is not easy to comprehend. One of the most important dimensions of her struggles was the defense of Imamate and guardianship, for Imamate and guardianship are inseparable from monotheism and prophethood and are among the fundamental pillars of preserving and strengthening Islamic teachings.

He added: To understand the contexts and causes of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), one must properly understand the status and importance of the issue of Imamate and guardianship. The issue of Imamate and guardianship also holds a fundamental place in examining the factors behind the martyrdom of Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein (peace be upon them). Islamic history shows that despite the acceptance of monotheism and prophethood, the issue of Imamate and guardianship has always faced differences and opposition.

The Friday prayer leader of Karachi, referring to the personality of Amir al-Mu'minin Hazrat Ali (PBUH) and his services in early Islam, stated: Hazrat Abu Talib (PBUH) devoted his entire life to supporting and defending the Noble Prophet (PBUH). When enemies sought to harm and injure the Prophet, Hazrat Ali (PBUH), despite his young age, played an important role in defending him.

He stressed: Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) did not defend her husband as an individual; rather, her defense was of the Imamate and guardianship appointed by God Almighty. Prophethood, Imamate, guardianship, and the infallibility of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) all find meaning in connection with divine will and command.

The Secretary-General of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, continuing, citing the verse "Then you will surely be asked that Day about pleasure" from Surah At-Takathur, stated: According to the narrations of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH), one of the examples of "pleasure" in this verse is guardianship and Imamate, about which a person will be questioned on the Day of Resurrection.

Emphasizing the necessity of studying historical sources of different Islamic schools of thought, he asked those present to study the works and reliable sources of various schools for a more accurate understanding of early Islamic events and to examine historical events within a broader framework.

Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hassan Maisami, at the end of his remarks, offered condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani (may God have mercy on him), stating: In 2026, the passing of a number of great religious figures and prominent scholars has been a heavy loss for the Islamic Ummah. The martyrdom of the martyred leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the passing of figures such as Grand Ayatollah Ishaq Fayyaz, Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, and now Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani, has plunged scholarly and religious circles into mourning.

He added: These great figures spent their blessed lives in the service of religion, the spread of Islamic teachings, and the guidance of society.

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