Allama Maqsood Ali Domki Urges Youth to Stand Firm for Truth and Uphold Wilayat

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, provincial president of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh, has urged young people to develop political and religious awareness, recognise the distinction between truth and falsehood, and stand firmly in support of truth and those who uphold it.

He made the remarks while addressing the Rahbar-e-Ummat Convention organised by the Imamiyah Students Organisation (ISO) in Jacobabad district. The convention was chaired by ISO regional president Brother Izhar-ul-Hassan and attended by Maulana Afzal Hussain Hussaini and Wahdat Youth Wing central general secretary Brother Allah Bakhsh Sajjadi.

Addressing the gathering, Domki said young people must remain aware of contemporary developments and understand the challenges facing the Muslim community. He stressed that recognising the truth must be followed by practical support for it.

Remaining neutral in a struggle between truth and falsehood, he argued, was a serious failure of responsibility. He added that refusing to defend the truth or speak out against falsehood amounted to abandoning those standing for justice.

Domki also referred to the challenges confronting Islam and the Muslim community, alleging that certain elements were attempting to undermine the efforts of those engaged in their struggle. He called on young people to recognise their opponents' strategies and remain alert to actions that could weaken the cause they support.

Citing the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt, he criticised those who profess allegiance to the truth but abandon its supporters during difficult times. He referred to the concept of *khazaleen*—those who fail to support the truth when their commitment is put to the test—and said such conduct had been condemned in Islamic teachings.

He also invoked the sermons of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib in Nahj al-Balagha, noting that those who abandon the people of truth and retreat from defending them have been criticised in Islamic tradition.

Domki said the Imamiyah Students Organisation and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen had remained committed to the path of Wilayat despite changing global circumstances, difficult challenges and what he described as international conspiracies.

He urged young people to strengthen their intellectual and ideological foundations, develop a deeper understanding of contemporary affairs and fulfil their religious and community responsibilities with awareness, determination and perseverance.

New ISO District President Elected

The convention also featured an address by Wahdat Youth Wing central general secretary Allah Bakhsh Sajjadi, who highlighted the importance of intellectual development, organisational training, unity and responsibility among young people.

During the gathering, Brother Zameer Hussaini was elected president of the Imamiyah Students Organisation's Jacobabad district chapter.

Domki announced the appointment, while regional president Izhar-ul-Hassan administered the oath of office to the newly elected district president.

Participants expressed their best wishes to Hussaini and voiced hope that he would fulfil his responsibilities effectively and contribute to the intellectual, moral and ideological development of young people.

Tribute to Martyrs

A special photographic exhibition was also organised in memory of those who lost their lives in the cause of truth. Photographs of the martyrs were displayed, and participants paid tribute by showering flower petals on their pictures.

The gathering concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to preserving the martyrs' legacy, honouring their sacrifices and continuing to uphold the principles of truth and righteousness.