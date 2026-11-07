Academic Session Explores Hazrat Zainab’s Role as a Model for Women’s Social and Political Participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: An academic and research-oriented preparatory session on the life and legacy of Hazrat Zainab Kubra (peace be upon her) was held at the Women’s Department of Jamiat al-Mustafa in Karachi, focusing on women’s historical, social, political and cultural contributions in the light of her example.

The session, titled “Hazrat Zainab Kubra (peace be upon her): A Model of Women’s Historical Role — An Examination of Women’s Social, Political and Culture-Building Contributions in the Light of the Zainabi Way of Life,” was attended by Hujjat-ul-Islam Syed Ali Shamsi Pour, a representative of Jamiat al-Mustafa International.

Discussions highlighted the importance of adopting a systematic research methodology and strengthening students’ academic and research capabilities.

Addressing the participants, Syed Ali Shamsi Pour discussed the significance of academic writing and research papers in intellectual development. He emphasised the need to select research topics carefully, review previous studies, consult reliable academic sources, remain open to criticism and engage in scholarly exchanges with experts and intellectuals.

The session also examined the academic, social, political and religious outreach dimensions of Hazrat Zainab’s life. Particular attention was given to the potential of Zainabi teachings to explain women’s status and responsibilities within Islamic society.

Participants were also encouraged to consult authentic historical and research sources to develop a reliable understanding of Hazrat Zainab’s life and identify new areas for academic investigation.

Organised by the Research Department of the Women’s Department at Jamiat al-Mustafa International in Karachi, the preparatory session aimed to promote research, enhance students’ scholarly skills and encourage their participation in a research paper-writing competition on the Zainabi way of life.