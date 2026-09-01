Religious Scholars Urge Shia-Sunni Unity at Eid Milad Rally in Jacobabad

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The rally was organised from Jamia-tul-Mustafa Khatam al-Nabiyyin as part of annual Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations and Unity Week activities. It was attended by Shia and Sunni religious scholars, political and social figures, and a large number of local residents.

The procession was led by Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Sindh provincial president of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, alongside Sunni scholar Maulana Abdul Razzaq Baloch, Hafiz Abdul Qadir Baloch, Maulana Sajid Hussain Qadri of the Jamiat Ahle Sunnat, Hafiz Dhani Bakhsh Baloch, Allama Saif Ali Domki, district president of the Majlis Ulema-e-Maktab Ahl al-Bayt, MWM Sindh organising secretary Maulana Munawar Hussain Solangi, Maulana Irshad Ali Inqalabi and Jamhoori Watan Party leader Ali Sher Laghari.

Participants expressed devotion to Prophet Muhammad and reaffirmed their commitment to Muslim unity, inter-sectarian harmony, brotherhood and mutual respect. Religious and community leaders addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of the Prophet’s teachings and the need for Muslims to overcome internal differences.

Speaking at the event, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said the Prophet Muhammad’s life offered lessons in love, brotherhood, tolerance, justice and unity.

He said the purpose of Unity Week was to encourage Muslims to put aside their differences, come closer to one another and work together on issues affecting the wider Muslim community.

“Shia-Sunni unity is one of the most important needs of the present time,” Domki said, adding that Muslims in Pakistan could counter attempts to create divisions through unity, brotherhood and mutual respect.

Referring to the calls for Muslim unity associated with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Domki said Muslim communities around the world should remain united in addressing common challenges.

He also highlighted the situation in Palestine, saying support for Palestinians and the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque should be regarded as a shared concern of Muslims.

Domki criticised Israel's actions in Gaza and Palestine and called on Muslims to speak collectively on issues affecting the Palestinian people. He described the civilian deaths and suffering in Gaza as unacceptable and urged greater solidarity over the Palestinian cause.