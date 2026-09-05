Photos: Annual Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) Conference Held in Rawalpindi with Large Participation of Women

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The annual Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) conference was held under the auspices of Minhaj-ul-Quran Women's League Wah Cantt North, Rawalpindi, in which a large number of women participated. The conference was specially attended by the Head Coordination Council of Minhaj-ul-Quran Women's League Pakistan, respected Labna Mushtaq.