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Photos: Annual Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) Conference Held in Rawalpindi with Large Participation of Women

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The annual Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) conference was held under the auspices of Minhaj-ul-Quran Women's League Wah Cantt North, Rawalpindi, in which a large number of women participated. The conference was specially attended by the Head Coordination Council of Minhaj-ul-Quran Women's League Pakistan, respected Labna Mushtaq.

5 September 2026 - 09:56
News ID: 1861496
Source: Abna24

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