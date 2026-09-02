JNU Hosts ‘Peace Day’ Event Marking Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBHU)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A special Eid Milad-un-Nabi programme titled “Yawm-e-Aman” (Day of Peace) was held at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on August 30, bringing together academics, students and intellectuals to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) and their relevance to peace, equality and social harmony.

The event was organized by the Rahmat-e-Alam Welfare Society at JNU’s SSS-1 Auditorium to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Organizers said the programme aimed to promote the Prophet’s message of peace and love, equality and justice, and tolerance among students and wider society through discussions on his life, teachings and sayings.

The event was chaired by Professor Khwaja Ikramuddin of JNU and featured prominent academics and intellectuals associated with several leading Indian universities.

Dr. Mehr Fatima of Jamia Millia Islamia spoke about different aspects of the Prophet’s life, focusing on peace, tolerance, shared cultural values and the rights granted to women in Islam.

Professor Siraj Azamli of Aligarh Muslim University delivered a keynote address on the Prophet’s message of equality and the principles expressed in his farewell sermon. He emphasized the common origin of humanity and criticized discrimination based on race, colour, ethnicity and family background.

“All human beings share the same origin,” he said, stressing that humanity and human dignity should take precedence over social divisions and prejudices.

Dr. Mehr Fatima discussed love and devotion to the Prophet and highlighted what she described as Islam’s universal principles of genuine justice and peace.

Professor Akhlaq Ahmad of JNU examined the social, political and cultural conditions of Makkah, Madinah and the major powers surrounding the Arabian Peninsula during the time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He described the Prophet as a figure whose message combined peace with profound social transformation.

Discussing Islamic teachings on justice and equality, Professor Ahmad referred to the social structures of earlier civilizations and argued that Islam's emphasis on human equality challenged deeply entrenched systems of social hierarchy.

Dr. Muhammad Ajmal of JNU delivered introductory remarks on the rights of neighbours in Islamic teachings. He said the concept of neighbourly responsibility extends beyond religious identity and includes people of all faiths, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians.

He urged Muslims to demonstrate tolerance in their daily interactions and to support those in need within their communities.

Students, faculty members and staff from various departments of JNU attended the programme.

The event concluded with a renewed emphasis on the relevance of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings on peace, justice, equality and coexistence in contemporary societies, particularly in diverse and multicultural communities.