Hundreds rally in Stockholm against Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The capital of Sweden witnessed another weekend of protests against the Zionist regime.

Hundreds of people gathered at Odenplan Square in Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israeli attacks on Palestine and Lebanon.

The demonstrators, responding to calls from several civil society organizations in the Swedish capital, condemned Israeli strikes in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, as well as violations of ceasefire agreements.

They carried banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Stop the attacks on Lebanon,” “Doctors are not targets. Stop killing our doctors,” and “Give back to Palestinians their land, homes, properties and resources.”

The protesters called for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and urged the Swedish government to stop arms sales to Israel.

Swedish activist Hakan Larsson said he joined the demonstration to show support for the Palestinian people.

Larsson said children in Gaza were continuing to face hunger and that people were being killed in daily bombardments. He said politicians were failing to take necessary action and called for an end to Israel’s military campaign and for peace in the Middle East.

Larsson said Gaza’s health and education infrastructure had been destroyed and described the situation as critical.

“The situation in Gaza is still very critical. There are no hospitals left. They bombed the schools. Children are suffering from hunger and cannot receive medical supplies because Israel is stopping aid at the border. That is why we must do everything we can to stop this ongoing genocide.”

Pointing to the spread of the attacks across the region, Larsson said, “Similar things are happening in Lebanon. They continue to bomb villages and kill people. We must do everything we can to stop Israel.”

Since the start of the Israeli genocide in October 2023, the Israeli army Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian figures, while around 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

......................

End/ 257