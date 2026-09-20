"Human-Animal"; Joint Work by Priest, Cleric on Global Stage

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In response to deep environmental crises and contemporary ethical challenges, the pioneering book Human-Animal: Ethical Relationship in Islam & Christianity has been published in Canada and entered the highways of global distribution with remarkable speed.

This valuable work is the direct achievement of the International Conference on Comparative Studies of Ethics in Islam and Christianity; an event held with the participation of thinkers from 25 countries and under the strategic guidance of the Research Institute for Islamic Sciences and Culture, in order to transform shared ideas into deep interfaith dialogues.

The Intersection of Two Perspectives; A Shia Cleric and an Australian Priest

The central appeal of this book lies in the direct and deconstructive dialogue of two internationally recognized figures:

Father Dave Smith: An Anglican priest, professional boxer, and Australian peace activist who has worked for decades on the front lines of supporting vulnerable youth and human rights.

Dr. Yahya Jahangiri: An international researcher and promoter of Islamic studies who, with mastery of global academic standards, has created a strong bridge between the seminary tradition and international academic circles.

These two thinkers, in an engaging and question-and-answer format, by examining Shia and Christian sacred texts, have explained concepts such as human responsibility toward the environment, the ethics of meat consumption, and compassionate care for animals.

Presence on the World's Most Prestigious Platforms

The scope of distribution of this work indicates its high importance. This book is now available through the distribution network of 34 major platforms and reputable bookstores in more than 12 countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and New Zealand.

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