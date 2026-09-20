Trial of 6 French Citizens in Iraq / Thousands of Suspected ISIS Members Awaiting Trial

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Six French citizens are appearing before a judge in Iraq today, while thousands of suspected members of the terrorist group ISIS of various nationalities are awaiting trial.

An Iraqi judicial source told Agence France-Presse that the trial session will be held today, Sunday.

The source added, "These six French nationals, whose identities have not been disclosed, are among the first group of 47 French citizens who were transferred from Syria to Iraq in 2025."

ISIS seized vast areas in Iraq and Syria starting in 2014 and carried out massacres and brutal violence until they were finally driven out.

One of these individuals is Adrien Guihal. He claimed responsibility on behalf of ISIS for the Nice attack in southern France; an attack that occurred on July 14, 2016, and left 86 dead.

In early September of this year, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced that investigations into 5,704 ISIS defendants transferred from northeastern Syria to Iraq had been completed and their files referred to the relevant courts.

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced that the handling of these defendants will be conducted separately based on bilateral agreements and understandings between Iraq and their respective countries and on the basis of Iraqi laws and the principle of reciprocity.

The council noted that the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation will examine any initiative or proposal that these countries or international organizations put forward to assist Iraq in this case.

In past years, Iraqi courts have issued death sentences and life imprisonment on charges of membership in a "terrorist group" in terrorism and murder cases against defendants, including foreigners.

In 2019, death sentences were issued for 11 French citizens, which were reduced to life imprisonment on appeal.

It is worth noting that 47 French citizens from among ISIS detainees were transferred from northeastern Syria to Iraq in July 2025 to be tried.

Prior to that, in early 2026, the United States began a broader process of transferring detainees from the region's prisons to Iraq, which led to the transfer of 5,704 individuals.

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