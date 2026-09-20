Al-Zaydi's Trip to New York; Baghdad in New Test of Economic Sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Attention has been drawn to the expected trip of Ali al-Zaydi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

This trip comes as political and popular concerns have risen about Baghdad entering a new round of negotiations under the pressure of harsh conditions and imposed orders by the US Treasury Department and Federal Reserve on Iraq's banking system and oil revenues.

In this context, Falah al-Zubaidi, an economic expert, in an interview with Al-Maalomah, emphasized, "Iraq's economy is still under the burden of restrictions and clear dependence on the US government; a government that uses the economic and financial file as a tool of pressure and direct extortion to strengthen its influence and consolidate its political presence inside Iraq."

According to him, Washington's monetary policies have held the national economic path of Iraq hostage to its own movements and interests.

Al-Zubaidi noted, "The increasing domination of American companies over vital sectors and points in Iraq disrupts the independence of economic decision-making and prevents Baghdad from diversifying its investment partners."

At the parliamentary level as well, demands for taking a decisive position that would end Washington's exploitation of the financial tool have risen.

Shaker al-Tamimi, a representative of the Coordination Framework, stated in this regard, "Economic domination is the most dangerous tool for targeting sovereign decision-making, and limiting financial transactions and investment to one side exposes the country to continuous extortion."

Al-Tamimi emphasized, "It is essential to act quickly in diversifying international partnerships and opening doors to major economic powers for investment and joint cooperation."

According to him, building balanced relations is the only way to strengthen Iraq's national and financial security, away from American guardianship and orders, and the parliament supports any step that breaks these restrictions and restores Iraq's full economic sovereignty.

Observers believe the New York trip is a real test for the Iraqi government to impose a new economic balance equation and free itself from the banking restriction mechanisms imposed on energy assets.

They warn that retreating before America's demands and conditions will place Iraq's financial and sovereign decision under foreign guardianship for a long time.

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