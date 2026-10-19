A Cup of Tea with Muslims in Switzerland: When Minarets Became a National Issue

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, approximately 6% of the population covered by its religious statistics belonged to Muslim communities in 2024.

Switzerland presents a distinctive case in the relationship between Islam and the state. While the country’s Federal Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, the 2009 referendum banning the construction of minarets and recent research into anti-Muslim racism demonstrate that Islam’s place in public life remains a subject of political debate and academic inquiry.

From 16,000 Muslims to a Community Representing 6% of the Population

According to the *Historical Dictionary of Switzerland*, in an entry on Islam written by Samuel M. Behloul, the Muslim population grew significantly during the second half of the twentieth century.

In 1970, Switzerland had 16,353 Muslims. The figure rose to 56,625 in 1980 and 152,217 in 1990. By the 2000 census, more than 320,000 Muslims with backgrounds in 105 countries were recorded in the country.

This growth was largely associated with labour migration beginning in the 1960s, followed by the arrival of refugees and asylum seekers in subsequent decades. Over time, migrant families settled in Switzerland, transforming the Muslim population from a community primarily composed of migrant workers into one that also included generations born or raised in the country.

Historical data indicate that in 2000, around 58% of Switzerland’s Muslims came from the former Yugoslavia, particularly Albanian-speaking areas of Kosovo and Macedonia, as well as the Bosnian community. Approximately 21% had Turkish backgrounds. The population also included Muslims from other countries and individuals who had acquired Swiss citizenship.

This diversity is important for understanding the community’s development. Switzerland’s Muslims cannot be described simply as an Arab-speaking or Turkish-origin population. Their different linguistic, ethnic and cultural backgrounds have influenced the development of mosques, Islamic associations and representative organizations.

However, the figures from 2000 should not be treated as a description of the community today. More recent Federal Statistical Office data place the Muslim share of the population covered by the statistics at approximately 6% in 2024.

The First Mosques and the Development of Islamic Institutions

The history of Islam in Switzerland is not limited to the migration waves of recent decades. The *Historical Dictionary of Switzerland* refers to evidence of Muslim connections with areas of present-day Switzerland dating back to the tenth century. Such evidence, however, does not establish that a Muslim community existed there at that time.

In the modern period, the establishment of places of worship and Islamic associations accompanied the consolidation of the Muslim presence.

The Mahmoud Mosque in Zurich, inaugurated in 1963, is identified by the historical encyclopedia as one of the country’s earliest recognized mosques. Another mosque opened in Geneva in 1978.

As the Muslim population increased, Islamic associations emerged across different regions. Many maintained linguistic and cultural connections with their members’ countries of origin. At the same time, organizations seeking to coordinate activities between associations and represent Muslim interests before public institutions began to develop.

One such organization is the Federation of Islamic Organizations in Switzerland (FIDS), established in 2006. Its existence does not mean that all Muslims in Switzerland belong to a single organization or share identical religious and social views.

The historical encyclopedia also documents efforts by Islamic associations to establish religious infrastructure, provide Islamic education, create suitable burial facilities in accordance with Muslim practices and secure more formal legal recognition.

Religious Freedom and the Differences Between Cantons

Article 15 of the Swiss Federal Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and conscience. It recognizes the right of individuals to choose their religion freely, express their beliefs individually or collectively, join religious communities and participate in religious instruction.

However, the legal relationship between the state and religious communities is not determined exclusively at the federal level. According to the Institute of Law and Religion at the University of Fribourg, the cantons have primary responsibility for regulating these relationships. Requirements for public or legal recognition of religious communities therefore vary across the country.

As a result, the legal status of an Islamic community in one canton may differ from that of a community in another. Formal recognition can have symbolic significance as well as practical consequences for institutional and legal relations with the state, although the specific requirements and effects depend on the laws of the canton concerned.

Legal research at the University of Fribourg has examined the recognition of Muslim communities against the background of demographic change and increasing religious diversity. A 2026 article from the institute discussed practical and political obstacles facing some religious communities, particularly Muslim communities, in obtaining such recognition.

It would therefore be inaccurate to describe Islam as having either a uniform recognized status or a uniform lack of recognition throughout Switzerland. The issue must be assessed in light of the separate regulations and experiences of individual cantons.

The Minaret Referendum: When Islam Became a National Political Issue

On November 29, 2009, Swiss voters took part in a nationwide referendum on an initiative to prohibit the construction of minarets. The vote became one of the most significant turning points in the country’s political debate over visible Islamic symbols.

According to the Swiss federal government’s official final results, the initiative was approved by 57.5% of voters, while 42.5% voted against it. Voter turnout was 53.76%.

The Federal Council and Parliament had opposed the initiative and urged voters to reject it. Their position was that the proposed ban conflicted with fundamental rights and Switzerland’s international human rights obligations.

Nevertheless, the referendum resulted in a constitutional ban on the construction of minarets, incorporated into Article 72 of the Federal Constitution.

The significance of the vote lies in how a question concerning religious architecture and Islamic symbols became an issue of national politics. The result provides important evidence for examining political and social attitudes toward Islam in Switzerland. However, it does not establish that every voter who supported the ban was motivated by hostility toward Muslims, nor does it mean that all opponents of the ban shared the same views.

The scope of the prohibition is also important: it specifically concerns the construction of minarets. It does not constitute a general ban on building mosques or practising Islam in Switzerland.

A 2025 Academic Study Examines Anti-Muslim Racism

On February 26, 2025, the University of Fribourg announced the publication of a study entitled *Anti-Muslim Racism in Switzerland: A Baseline Study*.

The research was conducted by the Swiss Centre for Islam and Society (CSIS) at the request of the federal government’s Service for Combating Racism.

The researchers examined anti-Muslim racism as a phenomenon extending beyond individual insults or hostile behaviour. Their analysis included patterns of thinking, perceptions and conduct that generalize the actions of one person to an entire Muslim community or diminish the standing of people who are Muslim or perceived to be Muslim.

The study is significant because it approaches the issue through academic research, examining the experiences of affected individuals, structural dimensions of discrimination and possible preventive measures. It also puts forward recommendations for addressing the problem.

The university’s presentation of the research referred to findings from the Federal Statistical Office’s periodic *Living Together in Switzerland* survey. According to the university, the survey indicated more negative public attitudes toward Muslims than toward certain other groups.

These findings provide a basis for further examination of Muslim experiences and the mechanisms needed to address discrimination.

What Do the Recorded Discrimination Cases in 2025 Show?

The annual report of Switzerland’s Network of Counselling Centres for Victims of Racism, published by the Federal Commission against Racism on April 26, 2026, recorded 1,245 cases of racial discrimination in 2025. This was 34 more cases than in the previous year.

The report also documented a marked increase in recorded cases of anti-Muslim racism during the same period.

These figures relate to cases reported to and examined by counselling centres. They should not be interpreted as representing every incident of racial discrimination in Switzerland. Nor does the overall figure mean that all recorded cases involved discrimination against Muslims.

Nevertheless, the increase in anti-Muslim cases reported through the network underscores the importance of continued monitoring and research into the issue.

Islamic Education and Social Participation Beyond Political Controversies

Another area of academic interest at the University of Fribourg is Islamic education and the role of Muslim associations in Swiss society.

In a study published in March 2023, the Swiss Centre for Islam and Society examined religious diversity, interreligious perspectives and Islamic religious education in Switzerland.

The research explored existing arrangements and the potential for further development in Islamic education. These questions extend beyond the training of religious personnel to include the relationship between Muslim communities and the education system, as well as the place of religion in an increasingly diverse society.

Muslim participation in public services has also attracted academic attention. The University of Fribourg has published research on Islamic spiritual care in healthcare institutions. A 2025 study evaluated a pilot programme providing Muslim spiritual care in healthcare facilities in the canton of Zurich.

Such research illustrates that the role of Islamic institutions in Switzerland extends beyond mosques and religious ceremonies to include cooperation with public institutions and the provision of services to people in different settings.

Conclusion: A Diverse Community Within Switzerland’s Legal and Social Framework

Official records, the *Historical Dictionary of Switzerland* and academic research show that Switzerland’s Muslim community has expanded in both population and institutional presence over several decades. At the same time, the country’s federal structure and differences between cantonal laws shape how Islamic communities relate to public authorities.

The 2009 referendum banning the construction of minarets remains a prominent example of Islam becoming the subject of nationwide political decision-making. Meanwhile, the University of Fribourg’s 2025 research and recorded discrimination cases from the same year demonstrate that the experiences of Muslims in Switzerland remain an important subject for academic investigation and public policy.

Understanding this community therefore requires more than demographic statistics or political controversies. It also means examining the diverse histories, institutions, legal circumstances and everyday experiences of Muslims who are part of Swiss society.

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