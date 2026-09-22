Minab school's victims remembered in exhibition outside UN headquarters in Geneva

AhlulBayt News Agency: An exhibition highlighting the impact of a deadly late February US attack on a school in Minab, southern Iran, has been held outside the United Nations headquarters in Geneva.

Two Iranian civil society activists living in Switzerland organized the exhibition, which opened on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Place des Nations, outside the main entrance to the UN headquarters and next to Geneva’s landmark Broken Chair, a symbol of the consequences of war and violence against civilians.

The exhibition, which will run through Tuesday, Sept. 22, features photographs depicting the aftermath of the attack, drawings by children killed in Minab, school bags and other belongings left behind by the victims. Diplomats, international organization staff, local residents and tourists are viewing the displays.

The organizers said the collection was intended to provide a tangible account of the consequences of war for children and civilians and to bring the experiences of Iranian children to international public attention.

They also criticized the silence and inaction of the United Nations and the international community over civilian deaths during the aggression against Iran.

The organizers called for accountability for the war crimes and crimes against humanity, and said the protection of children and civilians and respect for international humanitarian law should not be subordinated to political considerations or double standards.

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