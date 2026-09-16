Ghalibaf: 200 nights of Iranian presence defeated aggressor's illusion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says 200 nights of the Iranian people’s presence on the streets since the beginning of the US-Israeli war of aggression against the country demonstrated that it was the aggressor’s illusion, rather than the Iranian people’s resolve, that has been defeated.

In a message to the Iranian people on Tuesday, Ghalibaf said 200 days have passed since the beginning of the war, adding that people’s responsible and conscious presence has shown that the primary source of the Islamic Republic’s strength was the Iranian nation.

“The enemy thought that it could break our resolve through military aggression; but today, on the 200th night of the people’s enthusiastic presence on the streets, it became clear that what was defeated was the aggressor’s illusion, not the resolve of Iranians,” he said.

Ghalibaf said Iran’s defense capabilities are rooted in the faith and determination of the people, who have maintained their presence in the streets for 200 nights.

He added that Iran’s diplomatic efforts, based on dignity and national interests, are also backed by the people’s continued presence, which he said has contributed to the failure of plans aimed at dividing and weakening the country.

“The pressures and differences of opinion can never undermine the deep bond of the 90-million-strong hard core of Iranians with dear Iran and national interests,” Ghalibaf said.

He described popular resistance as a recurring factor behind Iran’s ability to withstand its enemies, saying the experience of the Islamic Revolution, the Sacred Defense, and recent wars demonstrated that whenever enemies have failed against Iran, the main reason had been people’s resistance.

Ghalibaf concluded by thanking the Iranian people for their patience and endurance, saying officials’ greatest gain during these days was the “opportunity to serve,” which should be met with sincerity, dedication, and tireless work.

On February 28, the United States and Israel initiated a war of aggression against Iran with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several top military commanders. They also targeted a school in Minab, southern Iran, killing scores of elementary school children.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces carried out 100 waves of retaliatory attacks during the 40 days of the war, targeting US and Israeli military assets, which resulted in significant damage.

...........................

End/ 257