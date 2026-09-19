Iran’s deputy FM: US attacks on Minab, Lamerd blatant war crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal affairs said everyone says that the US brutal attacks on Iran’s ‘Minab’ and ‘Lamerd’ cities were blatant war crimes, and Washington cannot evade its responsibility for these crimes.

“History will not forget; in Minab, a school was stained with the blood of 168 children, and in Lamerd, a sports field was turned into a killing ground for civilians,” Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a Persian-language post on his X account on Friday.

The Iranian diplomat wrote, “Now everyone acknowledges that what happened in Minab and Lamerd was a blatant war crime, not an operational mistake.”

“The United States cannot escape its responsibility by withdrawing from the Human Rights Council,” Gharibabadi emphasized.

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