UK, France’s support for Zionist regime constitutes knowing participation in crimes - Gharibabadi

ABNA24 - Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs has warned about the consequences of continued British and French support for the Zionist regime, describing it as knowing participation in the regime’s crimes.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, wrote in a social media post:

“More than 100 former British and French diplomats have warned their governments that the Zionist regime’s policies are moving toward ‘ethnic cleansing’ and the ‘erasure of Palestine.’”

He added that they had called on London and Paris to take practical steps, including halting arms transfers, banning trade with settlements, and implementing the decisions of the courts in The Hague.

Gharibabadi stressed: “London and Paris must not hide behind the phrase ‘expressing concern’ over this situation. Continuing to supply arms and provide any form of support to the regime is a deliberate choice to cooperate in and participate in the commission of the Zionist regime’s crimes.”

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