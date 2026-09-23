Saudi Arabia Once Again Turned to Mediators; Yemen Still Insists on Its Conditions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following Saudi Arabia's failure to exert military pressure on Yemen in recent weeks, the country being targeted in widespread attacks with ballistic and cruise missiles, and the refusal of Riyadh's allies to accept its request for direct intervention, Saudi Arabia is trying to offer more proposals through regional and international mediation.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, however, Yemen's "Ansarullah" movement still rejects these proposals and believes they do not meet Yemen's minimum demands.

After the failure of Turkey's mediation to persuade the Yemenis to stop their attacks deep inside Saudi territory and the rejection of Riyadh's previous proposals for establishing calm, which were presented through regional and international mediators including China, Saudi Arabia has for the third time in recent days tried to open the path of dialogue, but this time through "Hans Grundberg," the UN envoy for Yemen.

Grundberg's Meeting with Ansarullah's Negotiator

Yemen's official news agency (Saba) reported that Grundberg met yesterday in Muscat with "Mohammed Abdulsalam," the head of the negotiating delegation of Yemen's Ansarullah movement.

In this meeting, Abdulsalam once again emphasized the necessity of ending the blockade of Yemen's airports and ports, removing economic and humanitarian restrictions, and paying the salaries of employees.

He also called for the implementation of humanitarian demands without any conditions and considered Saudi Arabia responsible for the consequences of not responding to these demands. Abdulsalam also warned Saudi Arabia about the continued mobilization of forces and arming of various groups on a number of Yemen's internal fronts.

Riyadh's Proposal to Revive Economic Negotiations

A political source informed Al-Akhbar said that Saudi Arabia is still trying to present itself as a peace mediator in Yemen, not as the party leading the war and blockade.

According to this source, Riyadh is trying to hide behind its affiliated groups and presents the existing conflict as a Yemeni-Yemeni dispute.

This source, regarding the proposals presented to Yemen, said that Riyadh has proposed to the United Nations that negotiations related to the economic file be resumed and meetings be held between Yemeni parties to agree on the resumption of oil production and exports.

According to this proposal, the revenue from oil sales will be allocated to pay the salaries of government employees in various Yemeni provinces.

Trump's Opposition to Saudi Arabia's Request to Attack Ansarullah

Saudi Arabia's renewed attempt at negotiation came after "Donald Trump," the President of the United States, opposed Saudi Arabia's request to conduct airstrikes against Yemen.

The New York Times, citing American officials, reported that Trump was hesitant for weeks about Saudi Arabia's requests, but the issue reached its peak last Thursday. When "Mohammed bin Salman," the Saudi Crown Prince, called Trump and once again asked him to intervene.

According to this newspaper's report, Trump met with his advisers the day before and told them he did not agree with conducting airstrikes. But after talking with bin Salman, he changed his position and ordered the US Department of Defense to be on standby.

However, by noon yesterday, it seemed the US President had once again changed his position and had informed relevant officials that, at least under the current circumstances, a US airstrike against Yemen would not be carried out.

This comes as most members of Trump's inner circle have opposed America's entry into this war. Especially in circumstances where the US military is facing pressures from the war against Iran.

Washington's Doubt About the Effectiveness of a Military Strike

Trump, in a telephone interview with "Fox News" yesterday morning, said he is at the stage of deciding on America's next action in the broader war with Iran.

Regarding the Ansarullah movement, he also claimed that America is in constant contact with this movement and claimed that this group has so far agreed not to enter into war against America.

According to the New York Times, these position changes indicate the difficulty and deadlock that the US President is facing. Especially in circumstances where Yemen's attacks against Saudi Arabia continue.

Although some US military officials believe Washington should help Riyadh, a number of diplomats and current and former US military commanders who have served in the Middle East have expressed doubt about whether a limited US bombing campaign can force the Ansarullah movement to negotiate and make it abandon its demands.

They are also doubtful about the effectiveness of supporting forces aligned with Saudi Arabia. Forces that have retreated in recent weeks in their first widespread confrontation with Yemeni armed forces.

These officials have also considered it possible that if America resumes airstrikes against Yemeni armed forces, these forces will once again target American ships.

One of these officials has warned that with the continuation of instability in the Strait of Hormuz, the world may soon face more disruptions in the transfer route of oil and gas through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Ansarullah's Advance in Southern Taiz

In field developments as well, Yemeni armed forces have continued their advance toward the southern gate of Taiz city.

These forces yesterday succeeded in moving the battlefield from the strategic "Rasen" mountain range to the "Bani Omar" area near the "Al-Samsarah" area. An area located within the "Al-Shamaytin" district and close to the city of "Al-Turbah," the center of the "Al-Hujariyah" region.

According to local sources, Yemeni armed forces have taken control of the "Rasen" and "Bani Omar" areas and have had intense clashes with the "Dir al-Watan" forces and the "Al-Amalqah Brigades" in the "Jaradad" area.

These sources emphasized that these forces have approached cutting the most important supply lines in southern Taiz, and dozens of military commanders affiliated with the "Al-Islah" party have also left Taiz due to concern about the city's fall.

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