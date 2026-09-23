Conviction of Israeli Citizen on Charges of Spying for Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Haifa Criminal Court sentenced a 32-year-old young man to four years and seven months in prison on charges of communicating with Iran.

According to Zionist regime media, Fares Abu al-Haija, 32, a resident of the village of Kawkab Abu al-Haija in the Galilee region, was arrested in January 2026. His case was formed after Israel's security agencies claimed he had communicated via Telegram with an individual who introduced himself as "Martin," and this individual was in contact with Iran's intelligence apparatus. No image of this individual has been published in Israeli media so far.

According to the indictment, Abu al-Haija's communication with this individual initially began with an offer to do work, but later missions were defined for him that, according to the Zionist regime's prosecution, were part of intelligence activities for Iran.

One of the first missions was to purchase several mobile phones and chargers and hide them in locations in the city of Haifa and the Kiryat Haim area.

Abu al-Haija then photographed the location of this equipment and sent the information about their location to the liaison individual.

According to the Zionist regime's prosecution's claim, he was subsequently asked to deliver a package containing access information to a cryptocurrency account in "Zikhron Ya'akov."

He was also tasked with taking photos and videos of a café in Tel Aviv, for which, according to the indictment, he received a thousand dollars in cryptocurrency for carrying out this mission.

As the level of missions increased, Abu al-Haija was sent to the settlement of Amikam to photograph the streets around the residence of Yoav Gallant, the former Minister of War of the Zionist regime.

According to published reports, after attending the area and sending the images to the liaison individual, he was arrested by Israeli security forces.

Zionist regime media have also published reports about the activities of other individuals around Gallant's residence, although all these details have not been independently confirmed in Abu al-Haija's indictment.

This case was initially raised with the charge of "communication with a foreign agent," and Israeli security officials claimed that the individual with whom Abu al-Haija was in contact was an Iranian intelligence agent.

Abu al-Haija's case resulted in a 55-month prison sentence, while Israeli security agencies in recent years have repeatedly announced the identification of citizens who, according to them, communicated with Iranian intelligence agents through social networks and carried out missions inside the occupied territories in exchange for money.

On Wednesday of last week as well, a Zionist regime court sentenced an individual named "Alexander Granovsky," a resident of the city of "Petah Tikva" in the occupied territories, to 13 and a half years in prison on charges of spying for Iran.

In that case as well, according to the Israeli prosecution's account, the defendant's activity process began with simple missions such as purchasing and hiding equipment and photographing public places and later reached the gathering of sensitive information.

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